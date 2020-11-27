Thought you wouldn’t see any Black Friday M1 MacBook Pro deals? Think again!

The M1 MacBook Pro might only have been available for a couple of weeks, but that hasn’t stopped retailers springing something of a surprise and discounting it for Black Friday.

If you live in the UK, you can save more than £49 on the new silicon-powered Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, with the price coming down from £1,299 to £1,249.97.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch | £1,299 £1,249.97

Save more than £49 on this just-released MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins will inevitably follow suit.View Deal

OK, that’s not a huge saving, but given that this is a brand-new machine that’s garnering stellar reviews, it’s still pretty tempting, particularly as you could have it delivered as early as Sunday 29 November.

US deal hounds, meanwhile, can save even more over at B&H Photo, which is offering a cool $100 off the same machine. The price here is $1,199, down from $1,299.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch | $ 1,299 $1,199

$100 off an Apple silicon-powered M1 MacBook Pro? You'd better believe it! This model comes in Space Grey with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available to US customers at B&H Photo.View Deal

Switching to M1 power right now isn’t a great idea for everyone, of course, as there are still compatibility issues to consider, but if you’re looking for your first music computer and want to use either Logic Pro or GarageBand, you’re getting a lot of machine for your money here.

Best Black Friday deals around the web