The 9 best drum clinician/demonstrators in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best drum clinician/demonstrators of 2017. First up we have Kaz Rodriguez...

2017 highlight: Kaz’s stock continued to rise in 2017 as he performed clinics to captivated crowds around the world. A couple of highlights on Kaz’s calendar included performing a career-affirming set at PASIC, followed a few days later by an electrifying main stage slot to a full house at the London Drum Show, including some double drumming with his old mate Aaron Spears. Jaws were dropped.

