The 10 best Black Friday guitar plugin and software deals right now

Some of the best discounts out there right in the Black Friday music deals are in plugins and software but how do guitarists track them down? Well, we've done the searching for you. Check out some great offers below from Waves, Positive Grid, JST, Ableton and more…

1. Toneforge Misha Mansoor amp sim: Was £112.08, now £17.15

A massive 84% reduction on Misha Mansoor's acclaimed signature amp sim software with Joey Sturgis Tones that brings it down £112 to just £17.14. View Deal

PRS SuperModels: Was $129, now $39.99

Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith, the Waves PRS SuperModels plugin models three high-end PRS guitar amps: the PRS Archon, Dallas, and Blue Sierra/V9.View Deal

3. Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: Was $299, now $149

The total rig collection comprising amps, effects, cabs and rack gear modelling. Positive Grid BIAS FX is one of the best software modellers out there for guitar players. Here's your chance to grab it at a bargain price – just choose Elite, Pro or Standard. View Deal

4. Abbey Road Reverb Plates: Was $249, now $29.99

A state-of-the-art modeling of the four legendary reverb plates housed at Abbey Road Studios and used on recordings by the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead.View Deal

5. Waves MDMX Distortion Modules: Was $99, now $29.99

Three distortion plugins based on the all-time classic Screamer, Overdrive and Fuzz pedals.View Deal

Chris Lord-Alge Signature Series: Was $399, now $79.99

Six easy-to-use audio plugins for mixing vocals, guitars, bass, drums and more, created with Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, U2).View Deal

7. Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite: Was $299, now $149

The tonehound's playground. BIAS Amp 2 gives you total freedom over your amp's topology, and thanks to this offer, you can get 50% of the Elite (priced above) and Pro versions, plus there's $40 off the Standard version too. Click on the link to make your selection!View Deal

8. Ableton Live 10 Intro: Was $99, now $79

DAW software with 1500+ sounds (5GB+), 16 tracks, 8 Scenes, 4 software instruments, 29 effects, and 5 content packs - Mac/PC VST, AU.View Deal

Soundtoys PrimalTap: Was $179, now $39, save $110

Based on the Prime Time hardware delay from 1978, PrimalTap delivers everything from subtle chorusing and flanging to complex multi-tap delays. It's perfect for lo-fi echo effects, and even more perfect at a discounted price of $39.

10. Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599, now $89.99

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599, now $89.99

For Black Friday 2020 you can get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $89.99.View Deal

