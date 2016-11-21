Waves is giving you a free plugin on Black Friday

The words 'Black Friday' can call to mind the horror show that is two people legging it across a supermarket to fight over a discounted telly that neither of them needs, but if you're a music software fan, there are reasons to embrace it.

Waves, for example, is once again giving away a free plugin. We don't know what it is yet, but if you sign up now on the Waves website you'll be able to download it on 25 November.

We'll keep you up to speed with other Black Friday music software deals as they appear.

Looking for more great deals on software and plugins? With Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday fast approaching, it could be worth waiting to see what the best Black Friday plugin deals deliver.