SampleRadar: 210 free Berlin beats samples

As well as being home to some of the world's best-known music software companies - Native Instruments, Ableton, and upstart DAW developers Bitwig are all based there - Berlin has a thriving techno scene.

We're celebrating that with this week's SampleRadar collection - just click the download link below to join the party.

What you need to know

The Berlin beat samples are divided into ten mini kits, while there's also a folder of bonus analogue percussion hits.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Berlin beats samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Kit 01 full mix (125bpm)

Kit 05 full mix (130bpm)

Kit 09 full mix (120bpm)

