9 ways to make better techno

Late-1980s Detroit was a rather depressing place: a post-industrial city stricken with crime, unemployment and poverty. Seeking escapism from this decaying backdrop, three high school teenagers - Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson - experimented with newly affordable music-making machines, fusing funk, synthpop and Chicago house with sci-fi fiction and dystopian themes to craft their own vision of futuristic music: techno.

The genre made its way across the pond, greeted with open arms by UK and European dance music fans - particularly in Berlin - and has since branched out into the multiple subgenres of techno we see today: acid, minimal, industrial, funky and countless others.

Techno is a club-oriented, percussive, 4/4 genre that makes full use of repetition, minimalism and the latest audio technology - characteristics that can benefit any music-maker. Here, we'll explore nine techno production tips and techniques.

