New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2012)
13 products at a glance
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We've collated the latest plug-ins, hardware, iOS apps and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of the Computer Music and Future Music test teams.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 180 and Future Music issue 254. First up, a top-class processor courtesy of Brainworx.
Brainworx bx_saturator ($229)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent processor that, quite simply, makes things sound bigger and better.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 254)
sE Munro Egg 150 Monitors (£2,061)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A fantastic product on all fronts, the Eggs let you hear the music not the speakers.”
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 254)
Livid Instruments CNTRL:R (€899)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An attractive but pricey controller that struggles to compete with DAW-specific hardware - and iPads.”
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 254)
SE Electronics 2200a MkII (£335)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“More stylish and more flexible than its predecessor, the MkII will surely be an instant success.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 254)
Zynaptiq PITCHMAP ($399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Getting good results takes patience and practice but PITCHMAP is flexible and useful.”
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 254)
UAD UA 1176 Classic Limiter Collection ($299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A plug-in classic to the power of three offering all the 1176s you could ever want.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 254)
Line 6 Mobile Keys (£99 and £129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Quite simply, superb.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 254)
Logic Café ControlSkin (£30)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you're on the road a lot or restricted to single-screen use, ControlSkin will turn your keyboard into an intuitive and comprehensive Logic controller.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 254)
IK Multimedia iRig Mix/DJ Rig (£71)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's portable, powerful and versatile, and ideal for those seeking iOS DJing with dedicated hardware.”
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
Sample Logic Synergy X ($399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Anyone working on soundtrack-style compositions will find plenty to get their hands dirty with here, and in fact, just about anyone would find it inspirational. Impressive stuff.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
Toontrack Pop! EZX (£55)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Pop! sounds ace and plays beautifully via drum pads or keys. In short, it's yet another EZdrummer essential.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
TriTone Digital ClassicTone-560 (€129)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sounds gorgeous, exhibiting the smoothness, tonal colouring and fabulous mid-range 'betterising' associated with the real thing.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)
Best Service Peking Opera Percussion (£109)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sounds simply phenomenal, capturing the full flavour of some uniquely characterful instruments.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 180)