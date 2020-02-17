Save up to 60% on music gear in the Sweetwater, ProAudioStar, Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center President’s Day Sales

If you’re bored of seeing President’s Day offers on vacuum cleaners, TVs and dog biscuits, don’t worry – there are plenty of great offers for musicians today, too.

Right now, whether you’re a guitarist, drummer or studio musician, you can save up to 60% off loads of great gear and big name brands at Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend and ProAudioStar. If you're in need of some new stuff for your pedalboard, home studio or drum kit, now's the time to strike!

Check out full details and discounts codes right here:

Guitar Center: save 15% using the code PRES15

The Guitar Center President's Day sale is one of the biggest out there, with almost 4,000 discounted items up for grabs. There’s also the chance to save up to 40% on certain products here too. Savings are available on Fender guitars, Roland V-Drums , Focuriste audio interfaces and loads more. Ends Feb 18.View Deal

Save up to 15% at Musician’s Friend!

It's a deals bonanza at Musician's Friend right now. Get 10% off qualifying orders over $99 and 15% off qualifying orders over $149 with the code PRESDAY20.View Deal