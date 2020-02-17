Save up to 60% on music gear in the Sweetwater, ProAudioStar, Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center President’s Day Sales

If you’re bored of seeing President’s Day offers on vacuum cleaners, TVs and dog biscuits, don’t worry – there are plenty of great offers for musicians today, too.
Right now, whether you’re a guitarist, drummer or studio musician, you can save up to 60% off loads of great gear and big name brands at Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend and ProAudioStar. If you're in need of some new stuff for your pedalboard, home studio or drum kit, now's the time to strike!
Check out full details and discounts codes right here:
Guitar Center: save 15% using the code PRES15
The Guitar Center President's Day sale is one of the biggest out there, with almost 4,000 discounted items up for grabs. There’s also the chance to save up to 40% on certain products here too. Savings are available on Fender guitars, Roland V-Drums , Focuriste audio interfaces and loads more. Ends Feb 18.View Deal
Up to 60% off in the Sweetwater President’s Day Sale
Hundreds of items are included in this crazy sale, including guitars, effects pedals, recording software, keyboards, amps, in-ear monitors and more. This one continues until February 19.View Deal
Save up to 15% at Musician’s Friend!
It's a deals bonanza at Musician's Friend right now. Get 10% off qualifying orders over $99 and 15% off qualifying orders over $149 with the code PRESDAY20.View Deal
Get 15% off store wide at ProAudioStar: use code ABE15
Stick the code ABE15 in at checkout to enjoy 15% off almost anything. Some restrictions apply, but with so many deals to choose from you're unlikely to walk away empty handed. View Deal