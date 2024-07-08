Save time in the studio with by building perfect mixing chains - here's how

When we mix, it would be ideal if we could load up a simple one-knob-style plugin, choose a preset, set an amount and simply move onto the next sound. But although you might get lucky on a few occasions, mixing usually requires a more nuanced and delicate balance of level, panning and processing.

That being said, the more you mix, the more you’ll find the same approaches seem to work for similar circumstances. So, when you find something that works, being able to recreate that approach quickly is both efficient and satisfying. That’s what we can achieve with a tried-and-tested mixing chain or two.

Thankfully, the DAW domain provides the perfect environment for saving and recalling presets, and you’re probably already familiar with factory or self-created session templates, synth presets and individual plugin presets. So, taking that one step further with complete channel strip mixing chains is a natural progression.

We’ll show you how to create your own mixing chains from scratch. Each chain will target a specific instrument, such as drums, vocals, basses and keys. But we’ll also look at chains for other mixing tasks such as the master bus, auxiliaries and special effects.

Although mixing chains offer a flexible approach and for the most part don’t require any additional plugins, plugin developers spotted the demand, and there are now many task-specific multi-stage plugins available to buy. These ‘black box’ designs cover a lot of ground, and we discuss some of the options later in the feature.

One of the best is LOLCOMP from Mixing Night Audio and this month we’re delighted to bring you our own CM version. Grab your copy and let’s make some chains!

Basic chain setup

Setting up mixing chains provides a powerful way to streamline your mixing process, leading to more predictable results, improving your finesse and saving you time. All you need to do to get started is chain together the right plugins with the right settings, and that’s what we’ll show you.

In the following walkthroughs we look at various different task-specific mixing chains and many contain EQ and compression. Part of setting up these chains is selecting the right EQ frequencies and shapes as well as compressor types and settings. That said, you may want to save the chains with more neutral gains or thresholds, which you then adjust in use.

Mixing chains contain plugins in a certain order, and in each of the walkthroughs we build the chains in this way, with an intended signal flow. That said, sometimes you’ll want to swap things around a bit. So, if circumstances dictate that an EQ needs to go after rather than before a compressor, then please do follow your instincts.

DAW production allows us to tidy up recorded audio in quite specific ways, and for this reason we have not included gates on our mixing chains. That said, there may be situations where a gate at the end of your mixing chain may curtail noise. Add these as required.

Once you have a channel strip that you’re happy with, you’ll need to save it. How you do this will be DAW-specific, so check out how things work in your DAW. Use a naming scheme that makes sense and if possible group your chain presets by type. This will aid with finding and loading them in the future.

If your DAW does not have an acceptable system for saving mixing chains, then you may have to employ a chainer plugin. These use a single insert slot to host multiple plugins. If this is something you’re considering, check out the information box on the next page where we discuss some of the available options