Waves’ free StudioRack chainer adds macros so you can create your own “custom plugins”

Waves has significantly spiced-up StudioRack, its plugin chainer, giving new options for anyone who wants to combine multiple processors on a single DAW insert slot.

Just like before, you can use StudioRack to create complete plugin chains - up to eight plugins in each chain, to be precise. These can be saved and loaded in any DAW, making it easier to move your mixes between different DAWs.

Beyond that, there are several new features. Each chain can now have up to eight macros - multiple parameters from different plugins can be combined into a single macro which, according to Waves, means that you can effectively create your own “custom plugins”.

You also have the option to split any chain at any point into up to eight parallel processing mono, stereo or M/S racks, with no complex routing required. Finally, you can now turn any Waves plugin into a multiband processor by splitting your signal from any point in any chain into multiple racks with adjustable crossover points.

StudioRack comes with more than 170 presets for complete chains though, obviously, you’ll need the relevant plugins if you want to use them. It’s available free of charge for PC and Mac, and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats.