Sam Ash Black Friday music instrument sale 2020: The epic deals to jump on

Sam Ash Music is one of America’s biggest family-owned music retailers, and the Sam Ash Black Friday sale is quickly becoming synonymous with epic savings across a range of gear. In fact, some of the juiciest Black Friday music deals we saw last year came out of the Sam Ash music instrument sale, so we’re expecting more mega discounts this year.

With Black Friday 2020 officially kicking off on the 27 November, musical instrument retailers are already firing out a boat-load of killer deals on electric guitars, electronic drum sets, guitars for beginners and plenty more kit. Whether you’re in a band or you play solo, or whether you're more into honing your production skills, you’re likely to find something for you in the Sam Ash Black Friday sale.

You don’t have to wait until later this month to save money though, as there are some notable early Sam Ash Black Friday deals to shop now. This should be good news for those of you who need near gear now and can’t wait for Black Friday. In fact, the current music instrument sale running at Sam Ash Music covers everything from accessories such as guitar straps and budget studio headphones, through to microphones and even some of the best bass guitars.

Early Sam Ash Black Friday deals to shop now

Sterling Music Man S.U.B. Series Silo3 | Was $314, now $199

This is a generous saving on an ideal second electric guitar, or one for advanced beginner's to deepen their practice with. Spec includes a solid hardwood body, 25.5" scale maple neck, and overwound single coil and humbucking pickups.

Meinl Cymbals HCS Series Three Pack | Was $185, now $99.99

A superb pack for beginners, this Sam Ash Black Friday deal gives you a HCS Series 14" Hi-hat, a Series 14" Crash, and a 10" Splash for under $100. You'll also get a free 10" Splash, free Pro-Mark 5A Sticks, and a coupon code for three free drum lessons.

Novation Impulse 25 USB/MIDI | Was $249.99, now $199.99

Not only do you save on this 25-Key Controller, you also get a free Loopmasters Sample Library, Ableton Lite Live, and other software. It's a good choice for home studios, and is compatible with top music software including Pro Tools and Logic.

When does the Sam Ash Black Friday sale begin?

Black Friday this year officially kicks-off on Friday 27 November, but there will be deals galore from now right up until that date and through to Cyber Monday 2020 (see below). Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in America, and is the start of thousands of retailers launching their Black Friday sales to tempt Holiday shoppers with juicy discounts.

We fully expect the Sam Ash Black Friday sale to start on Friday 27 November, though with plenty of deals in the run-up to Black Friday 2020 and beyond.

You can find a Black Friday sale on pretty much anything these days, but we’re focused on all those lovely music instrument sales that’ll no doubt be popping up this month. The Sam Ash Black Friday sale is one of a top few we’ll be keeping our eye on, but there are other epic music instrument sales to watch for this month too. These include the Musician’s Friend Black Friday bonanza, as well as the Guitar Center Black Friday sale and the big Sweetwater Black Friday blowout.

Amazon, of course, is one of the biggest and best-known retailers when it comes to Black Friday, and you can find some music instrument sales across the site but nothing compared to more dedicated retailers. However, you’re likely to find epic deals on accessories and general audio gear at Amazon - last year we saw discounts on the best studio headphones for home recording, as well as stocking stuffers like guitar straps and some of the best electric guitar strings.

When is Cyber Monday 2020, and when does the Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale start?

While Black Friday lands on Friday 27 November, the fun doesn’t end there. The Monday directly after Black Friday 2020 is called Cyber Monday, and it’s home to even further deals and discounts. The Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale will likely be a continuation of the retailer’s Black Friday deals, with perhaps some exclusive Cyber Monday discounts thrown in to tempt last-minute shoppers.

Cyber Monday was originally created to celebrate online retailers and to encourage people to shop online a little more. The tables have turned in recent years, and especially this year, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’re expecting more people than ever to do their holiday shopping online.

The Sam Ash Black Friday sale is expected to begin on the 27 November, kicking off a four-day deals marathon offering what we hope includes some generous discounts on a range of music gear. Most retailers running music instrument sales save a few really jaw-dropping deals for Cyber Monday, so don’t assume that you’ll see the absolute best on Black Friday itself - you may be surprised.

Sam Ash Black Friday 2020: What to expect

Last year’s Sam Ash Black Friday Doorbusters were pretty special, with deals that kicked off on 22 November and ended on Cyber Monday. If last year’s deals are anything to go by, we’ll be in for a real treat this year too. Taylor, one of the world’s best acoustic guitar brands, was among the best Sam Ash Black Friday deals last year. Sam Ash slashed nearly $200 off the price of the Taylor 214ce-DLX Deluxe Grand Auditorium Acoustic-Electric, and put a beginner-friendly Carlo Robelli acoustic on sale for just $99.

Boss and Line 6 guitar amps and guitar effects pedals were on sale during last year’s Sam Ash Black Friday Doorbusters sale, plus a nifty $20 saving on the Dunlop Cry Baby Wah Wah, arguably one of the best wah pedals the world has seen. Other brands in the sale included Korg, Blue Microphones, IK Multimedia, maker of the best synthesizers for home use, plus plenty others.

Because last year’s event was so ripe for deals, we’re expecting 2020’s Sam Ash Black Friday sale to be brimming with discounts too. We expect this to cover similar categories to last year, with perhaps more of a focus on home recording due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as more of us are playing and recording at home.

How to find the best Sam Ash Black Friday deals

There are a few ways to go about this, with one of them involving you trawling the big Sam Ash Black Friday sale yourself, or you can bookmark this page and trust us to find only the best deals for you. We’ll be covering the Sam Ash music instrument sale in the run-up to Black Friday 2020, on the day itself, across that weekend and into Cyber Monday. There should be plenty of Sam Ash Black Friday deals to shop, and we’ll be updating this page with only the most noteworthy discounts.

So bookmark this page and keep checking back over the next few weeks, and definitely on Black Friday itself, as we’ll be updating it with the unmissable offers we think you’d like to see. We’ll be looking at guitars, drums, bass, software and more, so no-one will miss out.

On top of us manually scouring the Sam Ash Music sale for unbeatable Black Friday offers, our shopping software will be scanning tons of other websites for their best prices on the same products. That means you will be able to see at a glance which retailer has the cheapest price for the product you want, so you can save the most money possible that day.

Sam Ash Black Friday sale: How to prepare

The golden rule to shopping any Black Friday sale, including the Sam Ash Black Friday Doorbusters event, is to make a list beforehand of what gear you want to buy, what your budget is, and what the RRP of that product is. Why do we mention the RRP bit? Well, if you don’t know how much a product used to cost, how do you know if you’re getting a good Black Friday deal or not?

Sam Ash, like other well-known musical instrument retailers, have a clear pricing policy so you can see how much the retailer used to sell a product for compared to how much it’s selling for on Black Friday. This is great, but you should still do your own research on price history.

Don’t have much of a clue about the best brands or models in the product area you’re looking at? We can help here too, as we have hundreds of expert product guides (called buyer’s guides) across pretty much every type of musical instrument and accessory. Feel free to use them for your research - they can even show you today’s best prices for each featured product, which again helps with your price research. Here are some of our top buyer’s guides, as well as a link to where you’ll find all of them:

Sam Ash Black Friday deals: What we saw in 2019

Last year’s Sam Ash Black Friday deals covered a wide range of musical instruments and home recording gear, from the best MIDI keyboards and guitar wireless systems, to the best drum kits and audio interfaces. There were plenty of savings to be had whether you were a beginner or a seasoned musician, and whether you’re recording music at home or in a pro studio. The deals below have now expired, but here's a few examples of what the Sam Ash Music deals we saw last year…

ESP LTD EC-10 | Was $199 | Sale price $149.95

Those of searching the Sam Ash Black Friday deals for a cheap electric would have come up trumps with this ESP deal. Sam Ash Music slashed $50 off the price, so you could have walked away with a superb little metal guitar for an insanely low price.

Fender Player Stratocaster | Was $674.99 | Sale price $549.95

With this Sam Ash Black Friday deal, you could have had that iconic Stra sound for less. This Fender Play Stratocaster is the perfect combination of traditional sound and modern features, and is the perfect step-up from your first guitar.

Roland TD-25KV-S V-Drum Kit | Was $2,499.99 | Now $1,999.95

The TD-25 offers many of the same features found on Roland's pro kits, but paired back to the essentials to make it more affordable. This was one of the top Sam Ash Black Friday deals on electric drums last year, so fingers crossed for similar this year.