Sam Ash Cyber Monday 2020: All the best deals and savings

Sam Ash Music is one of America’s biggest family-owned music retailers, and its Cyber Monday sale is quickly becoming synonymous with epic savings across a range of amazing music gear. Right now, you can check out the Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale, which is offering up to 15% off hundreds of qualifying items using the code BF15.

Best Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Sam Ash Cyber Monday: The best deals

Get straight to the sale Cyber Monday sale: Up to 15% off with code BF15

The Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale has already arrived, with up to 15% off qualifying items for guitarists, drummers, producers, DJs and more. Just use the code BF15 at checkout.View Deal

Novation Launchpad Mini Mk3: Was $139, now $99, save $40

The Novation Launchpad Mini Mk3 packs in everything you need to take your Ableton Live sessions away from the screen. From sequencing to performing, and a host of other useful tools, the Launchpad Mini is a great addition to any small studio.View Deal

Novation Launchpad X: Was $249, now $159, save $90

The Novation Launchpad X is the ideal performance pad for Ableton Live users. It brings 64 velocity-sensitive RGB pads which react to your playing, allowing you to add extra expression to your tracks. Step away from the screen and see what the Launchpad X can do for your playing. View Deal

Novation Launchpad Pro Mk3: Was $439, now $299

The Novation Launchpad Pro Mk3 offers the best in tactile playing and production for Ableton Live. 64 velocity-sensitive pads and 42 backlit action buttons grant you unprecedented control over your sessions, while MIDI I/O mean you can hook up external MIDI gear like drum machines and synths. View Deal

MXR DD25V2 Dookie Drive V2: Was $271.41, now $189.99

Bag one of the most iconic alternative guitar tones of the ’90s, complete with an awesome Dookie album cover graphic finish for 30% less with this deal at Sam Ash. Designed to replicate the sound of Billie Joe Armstrong’s dual-amp guitar sound on Dookie, the Dookie Drive lets you blend between the two ‘amps’, and also includes a master Scoop button for further tonal shifting. Don’t delay, we don’t know when it’ll come around again.View Deal

Meinl Cymbals HCS Series Three Pack: Was $185, now $99.99

A superb pack for beginners, this Sam Ash deal gives you a HCS Series 14” Hi-hat and a HCS Series 14” Crash for under $100. You’ll also get a free 10” Splash, free Pro-Mark 5A Sticks, and a coupon code for three free drum lessons.View Deal

Novation Impulse 25 USB/MIDI: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Not only do you save on this 25-Key Controller, you also get a free Loopmasters Sample Library, Ableton Lite Live, and other software. It’s a good choice for home studios, and is compatible with top music software including Pro Tools and Logic.View Deal

Casio SA-76: Was $69.99, now $54.99

For younger learners, the Casio SA-76 offers a great introduction to the keyboard. With 100 built-in sounds and a variety of rhythms to practice along with, it has everything the budding musician needs to start their journey. $54.99 is a great price too from Sam Ash.View Deal

Yamaha PSR-E463: Was $479, now $299, save $180

The Yamaha PSR-E463 is the perfect upgrade for players moving past the beginner stage and brings with it a whole host of exciting features to boost your creativity. From sampling to beat-making, the PSR-E463 will inspire anyone who plays it, and with over a third off at Sam Ash it’s definitely one to consider.View Deal

Casio CDP-S150 88-key: Was $779, now $379, save $400

This has to be one of the biggest savings we’ve seen so far; the outstanding Casio CDP-S150 88-key digital piano, with a saving of $400. If you’re considering upgrading your existing digital piano or want to invest in a tool that will serve you for years to come, the CDP-S150 is the perfect choice.View Deal

Kawai CA59: Was $3,999, now $3,099, save $900

As the successor to the respected CA58 range, the Kawai CA59 delivers in a big way. It balances the traditional wooden keyboard action you’d expect with new features like an OLED display and wireless audio playback over Bluetooth. And, with $900 off the list price, it’s well worth closer inspection.View Deal

When is Cyber Monday 2020, and when does the Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale start?

The Monday directly after Black Friday 2020 is called Cyber Monday, and it’s home to even further deals and discounts. The Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale is a continuation of the retailer’s Black Friday deals, with some exclusive Cyber Monday discounts thrown in to tempt last-minute shoppers.

Cyber Monday was originally created to celebrate online retailers and to encourage people to shop online a little more. The tables have turned in recent years, and especially this year, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’re expecting more people than ever to do their holiday shopping online.

The Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale is expected to begin on the 28 November, kicking off a three-day deals marathon offering what we hope includes some generous discounts on a range of music gear. Most retailers running music instrument sales save a few really jaw-dropping deals for Cyber Monday itself, so don’t assume that you’ve see the absolute best - you may be surprised.

Sam Ash Cyber Monday 2020: What to expect

If last year’s deals are anything to go by, we’ll be in for a real treat this year too. Taylor, one of the world’s best acoustic guitar brands, was among the best Sam Ash Cyber Monday deals last year. Sam Ash slashed nearly $200 off the price of the Taylor 214ce-DLX Deluxe Grand Auditorium Acoustic-Electric, and put a beginner-friendly Carlo Robelli acoustic on sale for just $99.

Boss and Line 6 guitar amps and guitar effects pedals were on sale during last year’s Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale, plus a nifty $20 saving on the Dunlop Cry Baby Wah Wah, arguably one of the best wah pedals the world has seen. Other brands in the sale included Korg, Blue Microphones, IK Multimedia, maker of the best synthesizers for home use, plus plenty others.

Because last year’s event was so ripe for deals, we’re expecting 2020’s Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale to be brimming with discounts too. We expect this to cover similar categories to last year, with perhaps more of a focus on home recording due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as more of us are playing and recording at home.

How to find the best Sam Ash Cyber Monday deals

There are a few ways to go about this, with one of them involving you trawling the big Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale yourself, or you can bookmark this page and trust us to find only the best deals for you. We’ll be covering the Sam Ash music instrument sale in the run-up to Cyber Monday 2020. There should be plenty of Sam Ash Cyber Monday deals to shop, and we’ll be updating this page with only the most noteworthy discounts.

So bookmark this page and keep checking back over the next few weeks, and definitely on Cyber Monday itself, as we’ll be updating it with the unmissable offers we think you’d like to see. We’ll be looking at guitars, drums, bass, software and more, so no-one will miss out.

On top of us manually scouring the Sam Ash Music sale for unbeatable Cyber Monday offers, our shopping software will be scanning tons of other websites for their best prices on the same products. That means you will be able to see at a glance which retailer has the cheapest price for the product you want, so you can save the most money possible that day.

Sam Ash Cyber Monday sale: How to prepare

The golden rule to shopping any Cyber Monday sale is to make a list beforehand of what gear you want to buy, what your budget is, and what the RRP of that product is. Why do we mention the RRP bit? Well, if you don’t know how much a product used to cost, how do you know if you’re getting a good Cyber Monday deal or not?

Sam Ash, like other well-known musical instrument retailers, have a clear pricing policy so you can see how much the retailer used to sell a product for compared to how much it’s selling for on Cyber Monday. This is great, but you should still do your own research on price history.

Don’t have much of a clue about the best brands or models in the product area you’re looking at? We can help here too, as we have hundreds of expert product guides (called buyer’s guides) across pretty much every type of musical instrument and accessory. Feel free to use them for your research - they can even show you today’s best prices for each featured product, which again helps with your price research. Here are some of our top buyer’s guides, as well as a link to where you’ll find all of them:

What happened last year?

Last year’s Sam Ash Cyber Monday deals covered a wide range of musical instruments and home recording gear, from the best MIDI keyboards and guitar wireless systems, to the best drum kits and audio interfaces. There were plenty of savings to be had whether you were a beginner or a seasoned musician, and whether you’re recording music at home or in a pro studio.

Particular highlights included a stunning Fender Player Stratocaster which dropped down to $549.95, Martin LXK2 Little Martin that dropped under $296 and for the drummers, Roland's tasty TD-25KV-S electronic drum set had its price slashed by an incredible $500!