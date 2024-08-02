MusicRadar deals of the week: Score hundreds off a Gibson SG Standard, PRS SE McCarty, American Ultra Jazzmaster and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

This week, most offers come via Fender, with discounts applied to everything from popular electric guitars and pedals to replacement necks, pickups, bridges and so much more. So head over to Fender.com to score a massive 20% off the Squier Affinity series, 10% off American Ultra guitars, and up to 20% off a wide range of official parts.

Elsewhere, Andertons has just launched its epic Summer Sale, which offers hefty discounts on everything from Epiphone guitars to Warm Audio microphones, Novation MIDI keyboards, and Roland pianos.

Meanwhile, Thomann is still very much celebrating its 70th Anniversary in style. Its massive sale has just received a fresh batch of enticing offers on a wide range of musical instruments and equipment, exclusive anniversary models, and limited edition products.

Editor's picks (UK)

Gibson SG Standard: Save big at Thomann

First up is the stunning Gibson SG Standard in striking Cardinal Red Burst. The Gibson SG is a pure rock 'n' roll machine, and this modern example is no different. Featuring the classic all-mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, and brilliant 490R and 490T humbuckers, this is a fairly traditional SG, but what sets it apart from the others is its unusual finish. Originally priced at €1,899, you can now pick it up for €1,598 - that's a saving of just over €300!

PRS SE McCarty 594: Was £899, now £549

The McCarty is a firm favourite of ours and now it's more affordable than ever! This all-mahogany, retro-inspired axe features the stunning 58/15 LT "S" pickup set, push/pull tone controls and a fiercely playable neck - and better yet, you can save £350 at Andertons.

Korg Opsix SE FM Synth: £1,517, £1,419

Opsix puts an approachable and flexible spin on FM and is one of our favourite modern synths - and better yet you can save £98 at PMT.

Editor's picks (US)

Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII: $449, $359

Sometimes the track you are working on is crying out for the unmistakable sound of a 12-string, and with the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII you can nail the tone without breaking the bank! Save $90 at Fender.com.

Breedlove Performer Pro Thinline: $200 off

Designed to be the ultimate stage companion, this thinline acoustic features Indian rosewood for the back and sides, and a top of solid European spruce, as well as a Fishman Flex Plus-T pre-amp.

American Ultra Jazzmaster: $2,299.99, $2,069.99

Fender's American Ultra series is home to some seriously rad guitars and basses! The American Ultra Jazzmaster is all about that "Modern D" neck profile, a tapered neck heel, a 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard, Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, and excellent wiring options that will blow your mind with endless tonal possibilities - and you can now get 10% off over at Fender.com.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: