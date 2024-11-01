MusicRadar deals of the week: The pre-Black Friday sales are rolling in – save hundreds off a new Yamaha piano, a Fender Strat and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

As we enter November, the Black Friday music deals are rolling in thick and fast. Guitar Center is kicking things off with up to 40% off in their massive Pre-Black Friday Sale. This mega sale also includes 25% off digital pianos, 40% off recording bundles and up to $200 off select Fender guitars and basses.

Meanwhile, over at Positive Grid, you can score an impressive up to 50% off a whole host of amps and software in their Black November Sale. This sale includes hearty discounts on the likes of the original Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Live, Spark Cab and more.

UK Editor's picks

TC Electronic AmpWorx JIMS 45: £129, now £99

This affordable dual-channel pedal faithfully recreates the sound of a legendary mid-'60s British amplifier. It also features a foot-switchable pre/post-boost, official Celestion cab sim IR, and dedicated DI/headphone outputs. Save £30 at Andertons.

Korg LP380: £738, now £664

Compact, stylish, and brilliant sounding, the LP380 is a stellar beginner digital piano delivers outstanding performance without breaking the bank - and better yet, you can save £74 at Andertons.

US Editor's picks

Positive Grid Spark Mini: $229, now $189

Small enough to fit into pretty much any home setup, with a sound that far exceeds its tiny dimensions, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is packed full of functionality and usable practice tools.

Yamaha P-125 B: $819.99, now $699.99

Yamaha's P-125 was most definitely one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market and one of our favourites for newbies and more experienced players. Read our glowing 5-star Yamaha P-125a review to see why we love this piano.

£599 at Musician's Friend Fender Player Stratocaster: $699.99, $599.99

Looking to snag that David Gilmour swag for less? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

What sort of deals should I look for?

