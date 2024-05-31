MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a massive £200 off the PRS SE Silver Sky, up to 40% off Epiphone acoustics, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Kicking off this week's slew of deals is Guitar Center's Acoustic Month, during which prices are slashed on everything from Martin to Gibson, Taylor, Epiphone, Yamaha, and more.

Are you more of an electric player? Well, there's still time to bag a discounted stompbox at Sweetwater - with up to 40% off a wide range of pedals. You can take advantage of this generous offer to grab digital modellers from Neural DSP, top-quality overdrives from Walrus Audio, and a variety of other exciting options - but be quick as the sale ends today!

Meanwhile, Andertons has added lots of new products to their massive Summer Sale, including guitars, amps, keyboards, synths and recording equipment.

Editor's picks (UK)

PRS John Mayer SE Silver Sky: £849, now £649

Here at MusicRadar, we are massive fans of the Silver Sky, so we always get excited when find a heavily discounted model - and £200 off is about the best you'll find.

Beyerdynamic DT770M: Was £193, now £122

Here at MusicRadar, we are big fans of Beyerdynamic's DT770M closed-back studio headphones, so you can imagine how excited we get when they go on sale. Save £71 at Andertons.

Universal Audio Apollo Twin: Now £599

The Universal Audio Apollo Twin is one of the best audio interfaces on the market today, and it's available at Thomann for only £599!

iZotope Summer of Sound Sale: Up to 60% off

Save big on a range of highly-rated iZotope mixing and mastering plug-ins and suites, including crossgrades and upgrades. Prices start at £25 / $24 in the Summer of Sound sale!

Editor's picks (US)

Epiphone acoustic guitars: Up to 40% off

From the stunning J-200 to the Hummingbird and Dove, Guitar Center is the place to go if you are seeking a cut-price Epiphone acoustic guitar.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off

Universal Audio's UAFX series has delivered some of our favourite pedals in recent memory and right now they are all on sale at Sweetwater!

Yamaha DBR12: Was $449.99, now $359.99

Topping our list of the best PA speakers on the market, the Yamaha DBR12 is portable, dependable, and more importantly, sounds incredible - and yes, you can save $90 right now at Musician's Friend.

Bose S1 Pro+: Was $699, now $599

Topping our guide to the best portable PA speakers, this lightweight unit may look small but it certainly packs a punch! Save $100 at Sweetwater.

Music sales to shop

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

