MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a colossal $900 off a Jackson Soloist, £150 off a Gibson Les Paul Special, and 90% off a slew of Waves plugins

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

This week, Guitar Center is launching its epic 4th of July sale early, offering 30% off a host of music gear from Line 6, Fender, Roland, and more.

Over at Sweetwater, for the next three days, it's still all about drums. From now until July 2, you can save up to 35% on a massive range of drum gear. The sale includes everything from cymbals to electronic kits, snares, and accessories.

Meanwhile, pre-loved instrument specialists Reverb have just launched The Reverb Outlet. This new destination on Reverb features a collection of new and like-new music gear from top brands for at least 20% off retail prices.

Editor's picks (UK)

PRS SE Starla Stoptail: Was £649, now £499

Here at MusicRadar, we're big fans of the tasteful retro styling and traditional appointments, and we like it even more when there's £150 slash off the price.

Gibson Les Paul Special: £1,699, £1,399

The Les Paul Special is a beloved design that exudes retro charm. It is equipped with a set of dual P-90s, a beautiful gloss nitro finish, and a chunky Vintage '50s neck profile, making it an absolute joy to play.

Korg Opsix SE FM Synth: £1,517, £1,439

Opsix puts an approachable and flexible spin on FM and is one of our favourite modern synths - and better yet you can save £78 at PMT.

Casio Privia PX-S1100: Was £526, now £444

When it comes to affordable fully weighted keyboards, the Casio PX-S1100 is one of the best on the market and with £82 off at Andertons it just got even better.

Editor's picks (US)

Jackson American Series Soloist SL3: $900 off

Looking for a high-gain monster at an unbeatable price? Look no further than the awesome Jackson American Series Soloist SL3 in stunning Satin Slime Green. Save $900 at Reverb.

Casio Casiotone CT-S410: $249, now $199

Ideal for beginners, this Casio keyboard is the perfect instrument to get you started on your musical journey! Save $50 at Guitar Center.

Roland V-Drums TD-17KVX: $1,899.99, $1,699.99

Refined pads, an updated sound engine, and a whole new set of premium-quality kits means the TD-17KVX2 Gen 2 is a cut above the rest and a steal at $1,699!

Waves Bundles Intro Sale: 90% off

Want to kit out your home studio with professional-grade plugins? Well, at Plugin Boutique you can score all Waves bundles for 90% off!

Music sales to shop

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: