March 2017 issue of Rhythm on sale now!
The March issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
Rhythm rounds up the latest new drum products unveiled at NAMM 2017, plus we run down the 10 iconic pieces of drum gear that shaped modern drumming.
UB40's Jimmy Brown tells us about his long career with the Brummie pop-reggae superstars, plus Ray Luzier talks about his hard-hitting approach with nu-metal pioneers Korn. Session ace Bernard Purdie tells us about his six favourite recordings, and Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia reveals the 10 albums that shaped his drumming.
You can get your hands on a Roland EC-10M and Meinl Subwoofer Cajon package worth £406, in this month's Rhythm competition!
This month we have expert hands-on reviews of the latest drum gear including the Gretsch Renown Maple 2016 kit, Pearl 150 Series Lightweight hardware, Ludwig Copperphonic snare drum, DW cajon pedal and Istanbul Agop Xist Power Pack.
Learn to play Korn's 'Rotting In Vain' and 'Driven To Tears' by The Police with our video playalong lessons, plus our expert tutors bring you lessons in open-handed melodic grooves, developing double-strokes, jazz grooves, cross-sticking and more!
