New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2011)
Hardwire SP-7 Stereo Phaser (£147)
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been meticulously tested by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout June 2011.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up is a phaser to end all phasers...
Verdict:
"Few pedals offer such a wide range of cracking vintage and modern phaser tones, with true bypass, delivered in an easy-to-use package."
5 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar Hardwire SP-7 Stereo Phaser review
BUY: Hardwire SP-7 Stereo Phaser currently available from:
UK: DV247
Gibson 50th Anniversary SG Standard 24 (£1199)
Verdict:
"A great way to celebrate an anniversary. It's well-priced, nicely built and you get two more frets!"
Read the Guitarist Gibson 50th Anniversary SG Standard 24 review
Way Huge Green Rhino MkII (£165)
Verdict:
"To paraphrase This Is Spinal Tap, the Rhino's big bottom really will drive you out of your mind."
5 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar Way Huge Green Rhino MkII review
BUY: Way Huge Green Rhino MkII currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Fender Mustang V (£287)
Verdict:
"It's great value, but we'd suggest that the do-it-all nature of the series falls down in such a large format."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar Fender Mustang V review
BUY: Fender Mustang V currently available from:
UK: DV247
US: Sweetwater
Sterling JP100 (£715)
Verdict:
"The JP100 has plenty to recommend it. While we have a few qualms about it, they're rooted in the worst kind of vanity."
4 out of 5
Airline Tux Deluxe (£1099)
Verdict:
"Get over the price tag and it's the sort of guitar that will make you want to add words like Howlin' or Smokestack to your name."
4 out of 5
Peavey HP Single Cut SC-3 (£265)
Verdict:
"Playability, tone and price: sometimes the best things really do come in threes."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar Peavey HP Single Cut SC-3 review
BUY: Peavey HP Single Cut SC-3 currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Jet City JCA5212RC (£775)
Verdict:
"The higher price compared to other amps in the range means higher expectations. It's not going to trouble a real Soldano, but for the money this is still a good amp."
4 out of 5
Visual Sound Garagetone Chainsaw (£59.99)
Verdict:
"10 years ago, you'd have killed to get this in your gigbag. Today, modelling units are threatening to make standalone distortion pedals an endangered species… but the Chainsaw can still cut the mustard."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar Visual Sound Garagetone Chainsaw review
Manson Guitars MA-1 (£1419)
Verdict:
"The Fuzz Factory isn't for everyone, but not including it on the spec list feels like sucking the joy from this model. It all adds up to a tough decision and an axe that the expression 'try before you buy' could have been invented for."
4 out of 5
Recording King RO-127 (£555)
Verdict:
"It plays like butter, sounds like a dream and looks so pretty that you'll probably carry a photo of it around in your wallet."
5 out of 5
Jet City Shockwave Distortion (£50.99)
Verdict:
"If you're after no-nonsense distortion of real pedigree, investigate the Jet City."
4 out of 5
Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop (£499)
Verdict:
"For Bonamassa fans on a budget, this is a no-brainer. For everyone else it's a classy, affordable and well-spec'd Les Paul to add to your must-try list."
4 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop review
Boss Power Stack ST-2 (£100)
Verdict:
"All in, the ST-2 is wholly professional and turns in a quality sound, but at £100, it's a purchase that won't stack up for everyone."
4 out of 5
Read the Total Guitar Boss Power Stack ST-2 review
BUY: Boss Power Stack ST-2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Akai Deluxe Distortion (£69.99)
Verdict:
"From the brown vintage warmth of the Classic setting, to the mid-scooped mentalism of Modern, this is both the best and the most versatile pedal we've seen in a while."
5 out of 5
Bare Knuckle Aftermath (£240)
Verdict:
"We love the power that's on offer from this set, even when played clean. The Aftermath is the best metal-oriented pickup Bare Knuckle has made to date."
5 out of 5
Danelectro Wild Thing (£379)
Verdict:
"A great neck, cool sounds and a truly eccentric look: what's not to like?"
4 out of 5
Fender Pawn Shop Mustang Special (£839)
Verdict:
"It's the punk of the litter, but with some excellent split-coil Fendery voices and a kick like a mule."
4 out of 5
Vox Valvetronix VT80+ (£342)
Verdict:
"A genuine improvement on what's gone before, VT+ means just that: more amp models and effects, a better feel and an increased feature list."
4.5 out of 5
Blade Durango Deluxe DD-4 (£799)
Verdict:
"Make no mistake, the wealth of usable tones afforded by the guitar's VSC is nothing short of incredible."
4.5 out of 5
Ibanez AW250-ECE LG (£289)
Verdict:
"The Ibanez has a classy finish, stellar feature set and great sound quality."
5 out of 5
Blade Durango Deluxe DD-3 (£699)
Verdict:
"This no-nonsense and affordable instrument ticks all suitable boxes to qualify as a real rock guitar."
4 out of 5
Boss RC-3 (£189)
Verdict:
"A lot of looping power for such a compact package."
4 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Boss RC-3 review
BUY: Boss RC-3 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Yamaha APX50011 (£320)
Verdict:
"Guaranteed to keep APX high up the stage-electro charts."
4.5 out of 5
Line 6 M5 Stompbox Modeller (£169)
Verdict:
"All the effects you'll need in a single stompbox, provided you use them one at a time."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Line 6 M5 Stompbox Modeller review
BUY: Line 6 M5 Stompbox Modeller currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Yamaha CPX700II (£515)
Verdict:
"This handsome mini-jumbo ticks nearly all the right boxes."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Yamaha CPX700II review
BUY: Yamaha CPX700II currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
Hayden MoFo 55 combo (£1099)
Verdict:
"A credible rock-orientated 1 x 12 combo capable of a wide range of sounds with enough volume for small and medium gigs."
4 out of 5
AER Compact XL (£1249)
Verdict:
"A supercharged Compact 60, the XL ensures you'll be heard - clearly."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Guitarist AER Compact XL review
BUY: AER Compact XL currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
Gibson Les Paul Studio '60s Tribute (£749)
Verdict:
"If you've never owned a P-90-loaded Les Paul then this is the perfect guitar to fill the void. Be warned: you might just fall in love!"
4 out of 5
Read the Guitarist Gibson Les Paul Studio '60s Tribute review
BUY: Gibson Les Paul Studio '60s Tribute currently available from:
UK: DV247