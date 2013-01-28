NAMM 2013: live highlights

NAMM 2013: The 2013 Winter NAMM show is upon us, which means that, over the next few days, we’re going to find out what the biggest guitar, drum and hi-tech music making gear manufacturers are planning to release this year.

As always, MusicRadar is on the floor at the convention centre in Anaheim California, seeking out the products that matter and bringing you news, photos and video.

What’s more, our team in the UK is scouring the press feeds so that you won’t miss any of the hottest releases.

Keep checking back here for all the latest news as we update this gallery as the big stories break.

On, then, with the show…