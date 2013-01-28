NAMM 2013: Casio PX-5S stage piano unveiled

NAMM 2013: It turns out that "the most powerful synth that Casio has ever built" that was teased prior to NAMM is actually a stage piano that also boasts significant synthesis capabilities.

Also useable as a MIDI controller, this 88-note keyboard comes with 340 presets, an arpeggiator, a phrase sequencer, effects and more.

Find out more below or on the Casio website. Word has it that the PX-5S will be available soon for around $1,000.

Casio PX-5S official information

The new Privia PX-5S redefines the stage piano category with unprecedented sound quality and performance features in a lightweight design that is supremely portable. Featuring tone editing, insert effects, MIDI controller capabilities, an 88 Key, Tri-Sensor Scaled Hammer Action II Keyboard and weighing only 24 lbs., the Privia PX-5S is ready to take stage.

Powered by AiR

At the heart of the PX-5S Stage Piano is Casio's proprietary AiR sound source which provides incredible realism, detail and expression for grand piano sounds. In the PX-5S, the power of AiR has been expanded to provide stunning fidelity and control over other instrument tones and effects with 256 notes of polyphony.

Old School, New Class

In addition to Privia's award winning grand piano sounds, the PX-5S has an arsenal of newly developed sounds including classic electric piano, harpsichord and clav sounds. Some of these tones are complete with release samples, amplifier and speaker simulations for an incredibly authentic experience.

Serious Control

The PX-5S is a powerful four zone controller, complete with 4 knobs and 6 sliders all of which are completely configurable to control internal sounds, effects parameters or send continuous controllers to other gear. Each zone on the PX-5S can control an internal sound, an external MIDI device or both simultaneously.

New Sonic Territory

The PX-5S redefines what a stage piano should be, providing an arsenal of other sounds and creative tools. The PX-5S includes powerful Hex Layer tones complete with real-time filters and also features four programmable arpeggiators and multitrack phrase sequencing.

Specs