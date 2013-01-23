NAMM 2103: Fender launches Acoustic Custom Shop

NAMM 2013: Fender has launched a new Connecticut-based Acoustic Custom Shop with new new rangers, the Pro Custom Series and the Collector Custom Series.

The new models include the distinctive Pro Custom Kingman "C" Antigua Burst and the Pro Custom Classic Koa Auditorium Cutaway, as well as a welcome return for the Pro Custom Newporter.

Read on for full specs on all the new models, and visit the official Fender website for more information.

Fender press release

At the new Fender Acoustic Custom Shop in Connecticut, Fender's finest luthiers have dedicated themselves to creating acoustic guitars that blend the best of modern Fender design with outstanding instrumental artistry generations in the making. Built with the best materials, techniques and traditions, Fender Acoustic Custom Shop instruments ring true with discerning players everywhere as U.S.-made instruments of tonal excellence, striking design, superb playability and loads of distinctive Fender personality.

Fender introduced a welcome shot of youthful West Coast energy and innovation to the acoustic guitar world more than half a century ago. Today, the Fender Acoustic Custom Shop stakes an exciting new high-end claim amid the establishment, with a well-crafted collection offering both bold and traditional instruments. Combining exceptional features and workmanship with Fender style and innovation, each Fender Acoustic Custom Shop guitar is a pleasure to play and an instrument to prize.