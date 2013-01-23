NAMM 2103: Fender launches Acoustic Custom Shop
NAMM 2013: Fender has launched a new Connecticut-based Acoustic Custom Shop with new new rangers, the Pro Custom Series and the Collector Custom Series.
The new models include the distinctive Pro Custom Kingman "C" Antigua Burst and the Pro Custom Classic Koa Auditorium Cutaway, as well as a welcome return for the Pro Custom Newporter.
At the new Fender Acoustic Custom Shop in Connecticut, Fender's finest luthiers have dedicated themselves to creating acoustic guitars that blend the best of modern Fender design with outstanding instrumental artistry generations in the making. Built with the best materials, techniques and traditions, Fender Acoustic Custom Shop instruments ring true with discerning players everywhere as U.S.-made instruments of tonal excellence, striking design, superb playability and loads of distinctive Fender personality.
Fender introduced a welcome shot of youthful West Coast energy and innovation to the acoustic guitar world more than half a century ago. Today, the Fender Acoustic Custom Shop stakes an exciting new high-end claim amid the establishment, with a well-crafted collection offering both bold and traditional instruments. Combining exceptional features and workmanship with Fender style and innovation, each Fender Acoustic Custom Shop guitar is a pleasure to play and an instrument to prize.
Pro Custom Kingman "C" Antigua Burst
The stunning new limited edition Kingman C USA Antigua Burst cutaway dreadnought model resurrects Fender's classic and highly distinctive Antigua finish of the mid-1960s. Built in the United States by the skilled craftsmen of Fender's state-of-the-art workshop in New Hartford, Conn., it also boasts a solid Engelmann spruce top with forward-shifted scalloped X bracing and elegant checkerboard rosette, solid mahogany back and sides, and aged white neck and body binding.
Pro Custom Kingman "C" Antigua Burst
This special model presents the original Antigua finish, which was a "burst"-type finish that graduated from brown to off-white.
Pro Custom Kingman "C" Antigua Burst
Other premium features include a one-piece maple neck with a vintage-style "C"-shaped profile and Stratocaster® headstock, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 9" radius and comfortably rolled edges, rosewood bridge with bone saddle and black-dot bone pins, Fishman® Matrix™ Infinity pickup/preamp system with volume and tone controls, and lacquer finish. Special limited edition run of 75 instruments.
Pro Custom Kingman "C" Antigua Burst specs
Body Shape: Dreadnought
Body Back: Solid Mahogany
Body Sides: Solid Mahogany
Body Top: Solid Engelmann Spruce
Bracing: Forward Shifted Scalloped X
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Binding: Ivoroid
Neck Shape: Vintage "C"
Number of Frets: 20
Position Inlays: Block
Fingerboard Radius: 9" (22.9 cm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Material: 1-Piece Maple
Nut Width: 1.7" (43.2 mm)
Scale Length: 25.625" (65.09 cm)
Headstock: Stratocaster® Headstock
Neck Binding: Aged White
Truss Rods: Dual-Action
Special Electronics: Fishman® Matrix™ Infinity Pickup System
Controls: Volume, Tone
Hardware Finish: Nickel
Bridge: Rosewood
String Nut: Bone
Tuning Machines: Vintage Fender® Style, Nickel
Pro Custom Classic Koa Auditorium Cutaway
Fender is proud to introduce the new limited-edition U.S.A. Select Classic Koa Auditorium Cutaway - a U.S.-made, finely crafted auditorium-style acoustic with a tropical touch that produces the tonal characteristics of a dreadnought in a model with a smaller cutaway body.
Pro Custom Classic Koa Auditorium Cutaway
Ideal for flatpickers, the guitar’s top, back and sides are beautifully fashioned from solid “AA”-grade Hawaiian koa with a gloss lacquer finish for bright, responsive and dynamic tone.
Pro Custom Classic Koa Auditorium Cutaway
Other features include scalloped X bracing, aged Ivoroid neck and body binding, abalone rosette, mahogany neck with soft "V" shape and dual-action truss rod, 20-fret ebony fingerboard with bone nut and block inlays, ebony bridge with bone saddle, bone bridge pins with abalone dots, gold hardware and tuners, and Fishman® Matrix™ Infinity pickup and electronics. Limited-edition series of 150 instruments.
Pro Custom Classic Koa Auditorium Cutaway specs
Body Shape: Auditorium
Body Back: Solid "AA" Hawaiian Koa
Body Sides: Solid "AA" Hawaiian Koa
Body Top: Solid "AA" Hawaiian Koa
Bracing: Scalloped X
Rosette: Abalone
Body Binding: Ivoroid
Neck Shape: Soft "V"
Number of Frets: 20
Position Inlays: Block
Fingerboard Radius: 12" (305 mm)
Fingerboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Mahogany
Nut Width: 1.7" (43.2 mm)
Scale Length: 25.625" (65.09 cm)
Neck Binding: Ivoroid
Truss Rods: Dual-Action
Special Electronics: Fishman® Matrix™ Infinity Pickup System
Controls: Volume, Tone
Hardware Finish: Gold
Bridge: Ebony
String Nut: Bone
Tuning Machines: Die-Cast Gold
Pro Custom Kingman C
With a nod to the Fender Custom Shop in California, the new limited edition U.S.A. Select Kingman C dreadnought is a wonder to behold - let alone play - with beautifully resonant tone and beautifully elegant design distinguished by a Fiesta Red gloss finish, aged white body and neck binding, and vintage-style appointments.
Pro Custom Kingman C
Premium features include a solid Engelmann spruce top with forward-shifting scalloped X bracing and solid mahogany back and sides for unbelievably rich tone; vintage C-shaped maple neck with rolled edges, dual-action truss rod and Stratocaster® headstock shape; 9”-radius rosewood fingerboard with bone nut and 20 frets, stylish checkerboard rosette and three-ply pickguard (white-black-white); rosewood bridge with black-dot bone pins and bone saddle; vintage-style nickel tuners and hardware; and Fishman® Matrix™ Infinity electronics for crystal-clear amplified sound. Accessories include shaped deluxe hardshell Tolex case, deluxe leather strap and certificate of authenticity. Limited to 150 instruments.
Pro Custom Kingman C specs
Body Shape: Dreadnought
Body Back: Solid Mahogany
Body Sides: Solid Mahogany
Body Top: Solid Engelmann Spruce
Bracing: Forward Shifted Scalloped X
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Binding: Aged White
Neck Shape: Vintage "C"
Number of Frets: 20
Position Inlays: Dot
Fingerboard Radius: 9" (22.9 cm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Material: Maple
Nut Width: 1.7" (43.2 mm)
Scale Length: 25.625" (65.09 cm)
Headstock: Stratocaster® Headstock
Neck Binding: Aged White
Truss Rods: Dual-Action
Special Electronics: Fishman® Matrix™ Infinity Pickup System
Controls: Volume, Tone
Hardware Finish:Nickel
Bridge: Rosewood
String Nut: Bone
Tuning Machines: Vintage Fender® Style, Nickel
Pro Custom Newporter
The Newporter is back! Limited Edition to 150 pieces worldwide, the Newporter is an all solid mahogany orhestra shape body tone machine that will have you reminsicing about the fun and sun '60's fender acoustics but built in our New Hartford workshop with stunning detail and craftsmanship. Other features include, gold pickguard, "viking" style bridge, lacquer finish, Fishman pickup system, and maple neck with Stratocaster® headstock.