NAMM 2013: Fender unveils Collector Custom Series acoustics
Fender unveils Collector Custom Series acoustics
NAMM 2013: Fender's new Acoustic Custom Shop, announced today, will feature the Collector Custom Series alongside the Pro Custom Series.
The Collector Custom Series features acoustics built at the new Connecticut facility that have been hand-finished by a number of artists, including Sara Ray, Melanie Steinway and Joe Wood.
Click through for more on the range, and visit the official Fender website for more information.
Fender press release
The Fender Acoustic Custom Shop’s Collector Custom Series pairs our finest instruments with the talents of highly regarded contemporary graphic artists. With our guitars as their canvases, the results are one-of-kind acoustic instruments of fascinating creativity and personality—great-sounding and highly distinctive-looking collectors items to be cherished by a fortunate few.
Melanie Steinway "Tribal Ocean" Newporter
Fender press release
From the mind of talented graphic artist Melanie Steinway comes a truly cool and different take on a Fender Acoustic Custom Shop instrument. Steinway used a meticulous wood-burning technique to apply her creative oceanic imagery to this Collector Custom Series orchestra-style acoustic, thus creating a limited edition of one. The Acoustic Custom Shop then finished the instrument, with custom features including solid mahogany top, back and sides; bone nut, saddle and bridge pins; nitrocellulose lacquer finish; and Fishman® electronics for rich amplified tone.
Melanie Steinway "Tribal Ocean" Newporter specs
Melanie Steinway "Tribal Ocean" Newporter Specs
Body Shape: Dreadnought
Body Back: Solid Mahogany
Body Sides: Solid Mahogany
Body Top: Solid Engelmann Spruce
Bracing: Forward Shifted Scalloped X
Body Binding: Aged White
Neck Shape: "C" Shape
Number of Frets: 20
Position Inlays: Dot
Fingerboard Radius: 9" (22.9 cm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Material: Maple
Nut Width: 1.7" (43.2 mm)
Scale Length: 25.625" (65.09 cm)
Headstock: Traditional Fender
Truss Rods: Dual-Action
Special Electronics: Fishman® Matrix™ Infinity Pickup System
Controls: Volume, Tone
Hardware Finish: Nickel
Bridge: Rosewood
String Nut: Bone
Tuning Machines: Vintage Style
Melanie Steinway "Tribal Moth" Dreadnought
Fender press release
From the mind of talented graphic artist Melanie Steinway comes a new variation on a Fender Acoustic Custom Shop instrument. Steinway used a meticulous wood-burning technique to apply her creative imagery to this elegant moth-themed Collector Custom Series dreadnought acoustic, creating a limited edition of one.
Melanie Steinway "Tribal Moth" Dreadnought
Fender press release (cont.)
The Acoustic Custom Shop then finished the instrument, with remarkable features including a solid Engelmann spruce top; solid mahogany back and sides; bone nut, saddle and bridge pins; nitrocellulose lacquer finish; and Fishman® electronics for superb amplified tone.
Melanie Steinway "Tribal Moth" Dreadnought specs
Melanie Steinway "Tribal Moth" Dreadnought Specs
Body Shape: Orchestra
Body Back: Solid Mahogany
Body Sides: Solid Mahogany
Body Top: Solid Mahogany
Bracing: Forward Shifted Scalloped X
Body Binding: Aged White
Neck Shape: "V" Shape
Number of Frets: 20
Position Inlays: Dot
Fingerboard Radius: 10" Radius (254 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Neck Material: Mahogany
Nut Width: 1.7" (43.2 mm)
Scale Length: 25.625" (65.09 cm)
Headstock: Traditional Fender
Truss Rods: Dual-Action
Special Electronics: Fishman® Matrix™ Infinity Pickup System
Controls: Volume, Tone
Hardware Finish: Gold-Plated
Bridge: Rosewood
String Nut: Bone
Tuning Machines: Grover® Rotomatic™ Die-Cast
Joe Wood "Dia De Los Muertos" Dreadnought
Fender press release
Combine our top craftsmen and finest materials with the talents of folk artist, punk godfather and T.S.O.L. frontman Joe Wood, and the result is a truly one-of-a-kind Fender Acoustic Custom Shop instrument.
Joe Wood "Dia De Los Muertos" Dreadnought
Fender press release cont.
Painted by the man himself, the Collector Custom Series Joe Wood Dia de los Muertos is thus a skull-adorned limited edition of just one guitar, with fine features such as a solid Engelmann spruce top; solid mahogany back and sides; bone nut, saddle and bridge pins; nitrocellulose lacquer finish; and the Fishman® Matrix Infinity pickup system.
Sara Ray "Pirate Bay" Newporter
Fender press release
Southern California graphic artist Sara Ray has created this fine Fender Collector Custom Series orchestra-style acoustic with a vibrant and festive pirate scene.
Sara Ray "Pirate Bay" Newporter
Fender press release cont.
The Fender Acoustic Custom Shop then finished it, with custom features including solid mahogany top, back and sides; bone nut, saddle and bridge pins; nitrocellulose lacquer finish; and the Fishman® Matrix Infinity pickup system for rich amplified tone.