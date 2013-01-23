NAMM 2013: Fender unveils Collector Custom Series acoustics

NAMM 2013: Fender's new Acoustic Custom Shop, announced today, will feature the Collector Custom Series alongside the Pro Custom Series.

The Collector Custom Series features acoustics built at the new Connecticut facility that have been hand-finished by a number of artists, including Sara Ray, Melanie Steinway and Joe Wood.

Fender press release

The Fender Acoustic Custom Shop’s Collector Custom Series pairs our finest instruments with the talents of highly regarded contemporary graphic artists. With our guitars as their canvases, the results are one-of-kind acoustic instruments of fascinating creativity and personality—great-sounding and highly distinctive-looking collectors items to be cherished by a fortunate few.