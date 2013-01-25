NAMM 2013 VIDEO: Kemper Amps demo the Kemper Profiler Rack

NAMM 2013: A year after Kemper's Profiling Amplifier made its debut, Kemper is back with the Profiler Rack.

The rack mounted version features a near-identical interface to the amplifier, a built-in 600 watt power amp and can be used in conjunction with cabinets or monitor systems.

For more information, visit the official Kemper website, or read on for the full press release.

Kemper press release



One year after the arrival of the Kemper Profiler concept to the market, it has found its place on all levels guitar players usually operate: at home, in the rehearsal room, the recording studio and on stage, even arenas.

Featuring a user interface nearly identical to the lunchbox version, the Kemper Profiler Rack is just as easy to operate. The layout is highly intuitive and already familiar to users of more traditional amps. The most important parameters, such as gain, tonestack and volume, are directly accessible. There are even dedicated knobs to control the reverb and delay from the front panel.

Also available fully powered - The Kemper Profiler PowerRack

The Kemper Profiler PowerRack adds a built in 600-watt power amp to the Kemper Profiler concept and turns the former recording solution into the most versatile guitar amplification system ever. Utilizing the Kemper CabDriver mode, guitarists now have the choice of playing through regular guitar cabinets or full range monitor systems. This extends the Kemper Profiler concept as the perfect solution for the rehearsal room and the stage.

The 600-watt Class D amplifier was carefully selected for the guitar amplification system to guarantee utmost performance. After extensive listening tests, a lot of measuring and looking thoroughly at the typical sonic behavior of power amps for guitar amplification on the market, it became clear that only the best components are capable of delivering impressive results.

Many touring musicians have been consulted and now the PowerRack is ready to rumble at the NAMM Show. Visitors can play the Amp at the booth in conjunction with a choice of Cabinets: A classic 4 x 12" standard guitar cabinet, a 1 x 12" guitar cabinet, and a selection of full range solutions.

The Amplifier delivers 600 Watts at 8 Ohm, 300 Watts at 16 Ohm, does not heat up (temperature can be monitored on display) and is lightweight.