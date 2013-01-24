NAMM 2013 VIDEO: Dave Smith Prophet 12 analogue synth unveiled

NAMM 2013: Synth legend Dave Smith has returned to NAMM with a new polyphonic monster and, according to him, it's a stunner.

Built from the ground up rather than based on any previous design, the Prophet 12 offers 12 voices of polyphony, with each voice featuring four oscillators, a sub-oscillator, resonant analog low- and high-pass filters and analogue VCAs.

Your sound can be sculpted further using the Character section and there are, as you'd expect, countless modulation possibilities.

In a nod to current fashion, you'll even find a couple of position- and pressure-sensitive touch sliders above the obligatory pitch and mod wheels.

More below or on the Dave Smith Instruments website. The Prophet 12 will be available in the second quarter of 2013 priced at $2,999.

Dave Smith Instruments today introduced a new polyphonic synthesizer, the Prophet 12, at the 2013 NAMM Show. "After 35 years of creating synths, this is simply my best synth yet," said Smith. "We sort of started from scratch on this one rather than spinning off another product from our previous designs."

At twelve voices, the Prophet 12 boasts the greatest polyphony of any instrument designed by Smith. Each voice features four oscillators capable of generating classic and complex waveforms, a sub-oscillator, resonant analog low- and high-pass filters, and analog VCAs. The new Character section adds a variety of wave shaping and sound sculpting options, like Drive, Hack, Decimation, Girth, and Air. Additional features include a tuned feedback path, a four-tap stereo delay per voice, expanded arpeggiator functionality, deep modulation capabilities, and bi-timbral operation. The LFOs, delay, and arpeggiator can all be synced, either to the internal clock or an external MIDI clock. Two programmable position- and pressure-sensitive touch sliders take the performance controls beyond the standard pitch and mod wheels (also included).

"We're already blown away by the sonic breadth of this synthesizer's new voice architecture," Smith continued. "It doesn't sound like anything else and I'm very excited for people to hear it."

The Prophet 12 is expected to be available Q2 of 2013 with a projected MAP of $2,999.