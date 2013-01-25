NAMM 2013: Dunlop launches Fuzz Face Mini and MXR Talk Box

Image 1 of 2 Fuzzy logic: the new Fuzz Face Mini will take up less space on your 'board Dunlop launches Fuzz Face Mini and MXR Talk Box

NAMM 2013: Dunlop has launched two new effects units, the MXR Talk Box and the Fuzz Face Mini.

The Fuzz Face Mini, which is available in three iterations - the Fuzz Face Hendrix, Fuzz Face Silicon and Fuzz Face Germanium - and has been scaled down to make it less of a space hog on the average pedal board. The MXR Talk Box meanwhile features a built in amp and speaker driver, and a not-at-all-medical-looking tube to sit happily in your musical mouth. The Talk Box is shipping this month, while the Fuzz Faces will be hitting retail in February.

Dunlop press release

MXR Talk Box M222

The Talk Box is a classic effect—you can hear it on some of the greatest songs ever recorded, across genres and time, from funk and '70s rock to hard rock and metal. Its unique, highly expressive character is instantly recognizable.

The MXR team has fine-tuned the Talk Box for modern gigging convenience and tone sculpting while maintaining the unmistakable sonic character that made the effect legendary. With its own amp and speaker driver, the MXR Talk Box is compact and pedalboard-friendly—you don't have to lug around a separate rig or patch into your amp's speaker output. And with Volume, Tone and Gain controls, you can shape and add texture to your Talk Box voice for maximum impact.

Like all MXR pedals, the MXR Talk Box is built into a sturdy, road-ready housing to endure the rigors of the road. Includes an 18-volt power supply, an 8' surgical tube and a mic standclip.

Fuzz Face Mini Silicon FFM1

Silicon transistors spec'd from a 1970 Fuzz Face

Legendary Fuzz Face tones in a pedalboard-friendly housing

Status LED, AC power jack & battery door

The Fuzz Face Mini pedal line features legendary Fuzz Face tones in smaller, more pedalboard-friendly housings with several modern appointments: true bypass switching, a bright status LED, an AC power jack and a convenient battery door.

The FFM1 Silicon Fuzz Face Mini is spec'd from a 1970 Fuzz Face in our own collection prized for its bright and aggressive Fuzz Face sound delivered by its matched BC108 silicon transistors.

Fuzz Face Mini Germanium FFM2

Based on mid '60s Fuzz Faces with slightly mismatched germanium transistors

The FFM2 Germanium Fuzz Face Mini is based on '66-'68 era pre-silicon Fuzz Faces famous for warm vintage fuzz tones provided by slightly mismatched germanium transistors.

Fuzz Face Mini Hendrix FFM3

Exact same circuit as the classic JHF1 Hendrix Fuzz Face

The FFM3 Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face Mini has the exact same circuit as the JHF1 in smaller housing, delivering the thick, smooth Fuzz Face tone that Jimi Hendrix made famous in a pedalboard-friendly size.