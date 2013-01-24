NAMM 2013: Numark launches Orbit, wireless handheld DJ controller

NAMM 2013: Looking like some kind of extravagant '90s video game pad, Numark's Orbit is being billed as a "first-of-its-kind wireless handheld DJ performance controller".

This offers 16 backlit pads that can be used in four selectable banks. These are designed to be used for adding and blending effects, launching hot cues and samples and more.

Other controls include four virtual knobs, a touch-sensitive control wheel and two shoulder buttons. A 2-axis accelerometer is built in.

Fully MIDI-mappable, the Orbit can be hooked up either via USB or 2.4GHz low-latency wireless. Find out more below or on the Numark website.

Numark Orbit press release

Numark, the world's leading manufacturer of DJ technology, introduces Orbit, a first-of-its-kind wireless handheld DJ performance controller. Numark will unveil Orbit at and around Booth 6700 at the 2013 NAMM show, January 24-27 in Anaheim, California.

Numark's Orbit is the next step in the evolution of the performing DJ. Made to be held in the hands, strapped to your body using its built-in clip, or placed on the table, Orbit packs an unheard-of amount of control into an ergonomic game-controller-on-steroids design, which has every inch, inside and out, tailor-made for live performance. Orbit can be used wired via the included USB cable, which also charges it, or wireless using 2.4 GHz ultra-low-latency connectivity. Orbit features 4 selectable banks of 16 backlit pads, 8 on each side, for adding and blending effects, launching hot cues and samples, and more. Located in the center of Orbit are 4 bank selection buttons, 4 virtual knobs, and a large aluminum-faced touch- sensitive control wheel, which controls the selected virtual knob for instantly tweaking effects and filters.

"If you want to be a serious DJ these days, you need the guts and the gear to get out on the stage and perform," said Chris Roman, Numark Product Manager. "Orbit embraces that reality to its core, empowering DJs with performance capabilities that will need to be seen and experienced to be believed. It's intuitive, operating like an extension of the DJ—not to mention it's the most fun you'll ever have on stage."

Orbit's live-performance design extends even to the inside of the device, where it has an embedded 2-axis accelerometer, which can be assigned to 2 different parameters per bank and activated instantly via 2 shoulder buttons. All of Orbit's controls are fully mappable, so DJs will be able to customize their settings for effects control, transport control, volume control, or any other MIDI parameter. Numark will demonstrate Orbit for the first time at Booth 6700 at the 2013 NAMM show.