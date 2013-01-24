NAMM 2013: Jackson unveils 20 new models

The Chris Broderick Pro Series Soloist 6 and 7 lead the charge for Jackson

NAMM 2013: Jackson has released details of twenty new models for 2013, including signature models for Megadeth's Chris Broderick and Dave Ellefson and Trivium's Corey Beaulieu.

With a selection of new guitars guaranteed to scare old folks and small children, Jackson's 2013 offering is looking particularly fierce. Highlights include the seven and eight string DKA Dinky and some striking additions to the USA Select range.

Jackson press release

New for 2013

Jackson is thrilled to unveil a collection of 20 new models charged with new features designed for speed and killer looks. Upcoming models include artist signature, Pro Series, Dinky™ and JS Series models. Each product along with its most distinctive features is listed below:

ARTIST SIGNATURE MODELS

Chris Broderick Pro Series Soloist™ 6 and 7

When Chris Broderick joined a revitalized Megadeth in 2008, fans were awestruck by his chops. Jackson now honors this metal stalwart with the Chris Broderick Pro Series Soloist, in six-string and seven-string models.

Both models boast an arch-top mahogany body and through-body maple neck, 12"-radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, 25.5" scale length, stylish fingerboard and headstock binding, direct-mount DiMarzio® Chris Broderick signature pickups, Floyd Rose® Special tremolo (Special seven-string tremolo on seven-string model), Jackson die-cast tuners and Dunlop® locking strap buttons. Available in Satin Black and Snow White.