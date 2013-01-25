NAMM 2013: Fender expands amp line

Image 1 of 3 Here's the rather pretty '57 Bandmaster Fender expands amp line

NAMM 2013: Fender has rolled out seven new amps for 2013, including the '57 Bandmaster, the Acoustasonic 15 and the updated Mustang II range.

The '57 Bandmaster will become part of Fender's hand-wired Custom series, while the updated Mustang series includes new amp models, new effects and intelligent pitch shifting. The Acoustasonic 15 meanwhile is a pint-sized acoustic amplifier that can also be used for vocals.

Fender press release

'57 BANDMASTER™

The late-'50s tweed-covered Fender Bandmaster™ guitar amplifier combined great looks with sweet tone and powerful performance. Hailed as one of the true holy-grail amps among guitarists and collectors, vintage examples are rare and highly sought after.

The new '57 Bandmaster amp now joins our prestigious Custom series, with all-tube hand-wired circuitry and premium components. We've faithfully reproduced the classic 5E7 circuit, which pumps about 26 watts through three 10" alnico-magnet speakers, and we enlisted Jensen® to help create the P10R-F driver (a Fender exclusive), which is voiced for warm, sensitive response. The Bandmaster amp's harmonically rich clean tones are perfect for vintage rock, blues and country styles, and its naturally touch-sensitive overdrive tone sounds electrifying—especially when cranked up.

Brand new & updated Mustang V.2

The new Fender® Mustang™ amplifier series raises the standard for modern guitar versatility and muscle. Driven by incredibly authentic amp models and a huge bank of built-in effects, Mustang™ amplifiers come equipped with USB connectivity and Fender® FUSE™ software, allowing your musical creativity and imagination to run wild.

Which Mustang is for you?

Mustang™ I is a 20-watt amp with an 8" speaker. Mustang II rocks a little more horsepower-a 40-watt amp with a 12" speaker and a slightly larger cabinet. Mustang III is a 100-watt open-back combo with a 12" Celestion® speaker great for rehearsing and smaller gigs; Mustang IV is a 150-watt open-back combo with dual 12" Celestion® speakers great for rehearsing and larger gigs. The Mustang V Head is for the big gigs—a 150-watt amp head that pairs with the rugged Mustang V 412 Cabinet, which is loaded with four 12" Celestion® speakers and sturdy center baffle bracing.

Fender® FUSE™ Software & Community

Connect Mustang™ to your computer with free Fender® FUSE™ software. Open up a world of possibilities, including on-screen parameter control, deep editing, additional effects, unlimited preset storage, online preset swapping with the Fender® FUSE™ community, and free Fender artist presets.

Acoustasonic 15

The Acoustasonic™ 15 amplifier offers portable amplification for acoustic-electric guitar and microphone. It's simple and flexible enough for a variety of musical performance or basic public address.