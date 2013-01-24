NAMM 2013: AIR unveils Ignite music creation software

At the heart of Ignite is its non-linear Arranger, which replaces the traditional timeline format

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Cumberland, R.I. (January 24, 2013) - AIR Music Technology presents Ignite music creation software, offering an entirely new approach to making music with computers.

AIR Music Technology is the groundbreaking developer of acclaimed industry-standard virtual instruments and audio processing tools.

Ignite is a discrete, standalone music ideation and creation software, built from the ground up to spark creative ideas and enable musicians to build songs in an organic fashion. Ignite stands apart from the traditional music recording software model.

These original digital audio workstations, or DAW systems, recreated - and expanded on - the machines, technology, and experience of the recording studio session. By comparison, Ignite mirrors the creative process, and provides the individual musician with a more personal and interactive workspace.

At the heart of Ignite is its non-linear Arranger, which replaces the traditional timeline and tracks-and-lanes format with an interface free of studio jargon. Using Ignite, ideas can be captured quickly in a flowing, effortless manner. Ideas are captured as phrases, called clips. Clips can be any length and don't have to be aligned into a pre-determined structure (tracks and lanes).

Individual ideas can be snapped together in pairs or groups to intuitively construct entire songs. Audio and MIDI clips can be freely combined, edited, and rearranged at will. A collection of effects is available to enhance any clip or recording.

Arranging and rearranging clips is simple and invites experimentation. Each clip is color-coded, providing a visually intuitive way to see and work with musical ideas.

Ignite provides seamless integration with any current generation M-Audio controller. A graphic image of the keyboard will appear on screen, and the key parameters will be automatically assigned, or mapped, to the front panel controllers. This tight integration provides an out-of-the-box solution that simply works with no setup chores to perform.

Ignite's Smart MIDI technology assists in the creation of chords, phrases, patterns, and complex arrangements to kick-start or embellish the user's musical creation. Included with Ignite are over 275 remarkable instrument sounds developed by AIR Music Technology, based on their acclaimed Hybrid, Strike, Transfer, Structure, and Velvet virtual instruments. Instruments include keyboards, drums, percussion, basses, guitars, synths, strings, brass, and woodwinds.

"This is the result of more than a year of research and development, blood, sweat and tears. It is exciting for the whole team to see it come to life," said Samara Winterfeld, Principal Product Manager, AIR Music Technology.

"We're musicians who were never really satisfied with the music-making experience on any DAW, so we built Ignite for ourselves and for musicians everywhere who want to capture and develop their musical ideas in ways that are intuitive and inspiring."

Ignite provides an immediate outlet for natural music creation and ideation - its unique tab interface eliminates distraction, presenting the tools needed for each step of the process and nothing more.

Selecting instruments, recording, editing MIDI in the Piano Roll view, trimming audio clips, and the organizing and arranging of clips can all be performed in a clean, inviting interface with straightforward controls and zero clutter. Files can be exported and shared with other programs.

Audio files (WAV format) can be imported or exported as "stems" into any DAW system. Musical ideas can be shared instantly via SoundCloud, empowering musicians and encouraging collaboration.

AIR will be exhibiting at Booth 6700 at the 2013 Winter NAMM show, January 24-27 in Anaheim, California.