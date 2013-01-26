NAMM 2013 VIDEO: Vox debuts MINI5 Rhythm

Image 1 of 3 Take this tiny box everywhere you go and you'll never be short of rhythms Vox debuts MINI5 Rhythm

Image 2 of 3 MINI5 Rhythm top view. Obviously Vox MINI5 Rhythm Image 3 of 3 Vox MINI5 Rhythm

NAMM 2013: Vox has unveiled the MINI5 Rhythm, a pint-sized modelling amp tailor made for guitarists on the go.

The MINI5 is fully tricked out with amp models, effects and more rhythms than you can shake a stick at (in 4/4, or 6/8, or whatever you prefer, really). It even runs on batteries, so you can bring your musical stylings to the people, if that's your thing.

For more information, visit the official Vox website.

Vox press release

VOX MINI5 Rhythm

Product Overview | Specifications

MINI3 Black Front MINI3 ivory slantMINI3 Top

Modeling Guitar Amplifier with Built-In Rhythm Patterns

Introducing the new MINI5 Rhythm - the incredibly lightweight and compact Modeling Guitar Amplifier that lets you jam along or practice with its built-in a wide range of rhythm patterns.

Main Features

-11 realistic amp models inherited from the popular Valvetronix series

-Amp models range from intense high-gain types to pristine clean sounds that can also be used with keyboards and other instruments

-A total of eight effects: four standard effects(compressor, chorus, flanger, and tremolo); four types of delay/reverb

-The proprietary VOX "Bassilator" circuit delivers a heavy sound with ultra-low frequency, creating a rich low end rhythm response.

-A variety of rhythm patterns organized into 10 genres, plus metronome patterns, for a total of 99 choices. Use the GENRE knob and VARIATION button to easily recall the desired rhythm.

-Battery operation (six AA batteries) for portability to perfume & practice anywhere, with approximately 19.5 hours of playing time (at the 0.1W setting); an AC adapter is also included

-An independent mic input jack can be used with a delay/reverb effect to get your ideal vocal sound

-AUX input jack lets you connect your MP3 player for jam sessions or practice

-Headphone/line output with a cabinet simulator can reproduce the resonances of a speaker cabinet

-Power Select (5/1.5/0.1) switch lets you adjust the volume without impairing tonal characteristics, such as the sense of drive or air

-High-performance, built-in E-string tuner

-Classic VOX design is complemented by a rugged metal grill

-Carrying strap is included for convenient transportation

The VOX MINI series modeling amps are lightweight, compact, and battery-powered, offering realistic sound anytime, anywhere. The MINI5 Rhythm offers 11 amp sounds inherited from the popular and acclaimed Valvetronix series, plus eight effects and a new rhythm function. You can choose from 99 different variations of rhythm patterns to back your performance or practice along to. The compact body also packs plenty of additional functionality such as a mic input, AUX input, and a dedicated E-string tuner, letting you play your guitar with the high quality tone you'd expect from VOX.

A rich variety of amp models and effects

There are 11 realistic amp models taken from the flagship Valvetronix series that support a broad range of styles and playing techniques, including perfect simulations of the legendary VOX AC30 that capture the sense of drive typical of vacuum tubes, as well as models of intensely powerful high-gain amps and transparent, clean types. New to the series is a built-in VOX original "Bassilator" circuit, which covers the ultra-low-frequency overtones that cannot be obtained via EQ. This is particularly effective for high-gain models and produces an intensely heavy sound that seems unthinkable from an amp of this size. In addition, there's a pure and clean-sounding LINE input without any distortion, making it an ideal choice for acoustic-electric guitars or keyboards. There's also a full complement of effects, including compressor, chorus, flanger, and tremolo, as well as delay/reverb types. With a total of eight varieties of effects, you'll have plenty of options for shaping your sound.

Versatile rhythm functions

As its name suggests, the MINI5 Rhythm features a newly added rhythm function. It provides 11 built-in rhythms in styles that include 8-beat, 16-beat, rock, metal, and R&B, as well as a built-in metronome. With nine variations for each style, you'll have a generous 99 rhythm patterns to work with. You can easily call up the rhythm pattern you want and adjust its tempo and volume for a great way to jam along with high-quality rhythm patterns, to try out ideas for a new riff or phrase, or to practice playing to a beat to improve your performances. Since these rhythm patterns cover a wide range of musical styles, it is easier to get into the feel of the song being played, making otherwise routine personal practice sessions more enjoyable.

Battery-powered operation

The MINI5 Rhythm features two-way power that can run on batteries (six AA batteries) or an AC adapter (included). Batteries allow up to approximately 19.5 hours of operation (with POWER SELECT set to 0.1W), making this amp an ideal choice for street performances or outdoor playing. It also comes with a carrying strap for easy transport, letting you enjoy playing guitar wherever inspiration may strike.

Plenty of input/output jacks, ideal for the singer/performer

In addition to a guitar input, the MINI5 Rhythm also provides additional types of input and output jacks. The mic input provides an adjustable volume and lets you apply a delay/reverb effect, providing support for vocals. There's also an AUX input that can accept an external audio source such as an MP3 player. It can be used in conjunction with a guitar and mic, for a total of three inputs simultaneously. Also provided is a headphone/line out jack with a built-in cabinet simulator so that when you're recording directly into a multi-track recorder or practicing with headphones, you can obtain the same great cabinet resonance you'd get if you had set up a mic in front of the amp.

Switchable power amp wattage

By switching the wattage, you can regulate the volume while still retaining the sense of drive and air obtained by turning the master volume all the way up. The wattage can be switched in three levels: 5 / 1.5 / 0.1W.

Amp Models (11 types）

BTQ, CLEAN, BLACK 2x12, TWEED 4x10, AC15, AC30TB, UK '70S, UK '80S, UK '90S, CALI METAL, US HIGAIN, LINE

Effects (8 types)

COMPRESSOR, CHORUS, FLANGER, TREMOLO, DELAY/REVERB (ANALOG, TAPE ECHO, SPRING, ROOM)

Rhythm (99 types)

8 BEAT, 16 BEAT, ROCK, METAL, POP, R&B, JAZZ, LATIN, DANCE, ODD METER, METRO

*Each genre has 9 variations

MINI5 Rhythm Specification

Amp model: 11 types

Effects: 8 types

Rhythms: 99 patterns

Tempo: 40-240 bpm

Tuner range: E1-E6 (41.2 Hz-1318.5 Hz)

Audio Outputs: Headphones x 1

Audio Inputs: INPUT x 1, MIC IN x 1, AUX IN x 1,

Power amp output: Maximum approx. 5 W RMS @4 Ω

Speaker: 6.5 inch 4Ω

A/D, D/A conversion: 24 bit

Sampling frequency: 44.1 kHz

Power supply: Six AA-size /LR6 alkaline batteries or the included AC adapter

Battery life:

Maximum 19.5 hours at 0.1W,

Maximum 17 hours at 1.5W

Maximum 12 hours at 5W

Current consumption: 160 mA

Dimensions (W x D x H): 269 x 179 x 267 mm / 10.59 x 7.05 x 10.51 inches

Weigh: 3.5 kg / 7.72 lbs.

Accessories: Carrying strap, AC adapter (DC 12V )

* Appearance and specifications of this product are subject to change without notice.