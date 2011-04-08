More

Musikmesse 2011: Day three highlights

Essential gear picks and videos from the show floor

All the action from the show floor.
Day three of Musikmesse 2011 has allowed us time to get up-close with even more bits of exciting new gear.

We hit the Line 6 booth to get some hands-on video with their new POD HD and M5 Stompbox Modeler. We've been over to see Yamaha to check out their new range of MOX workstations and get the details on their DTX electronic drum kit range. Plus we've got a full video demo of Roland's Jupiter-80 synth.

We even found time to head over to the Fender stand to get photos of everything they've had on show. Lovely stuff.

Guitar and bass highlights

Blackstar HT-5R amp video demo
See and hear the new amp series in action

Line 6 POD HD up close video
A detailed look at the desktop multi-fx unit

The Fender stand in pictures
Pawn Shop Series, EVH Wolfgangs, Takamine acoustics and more

Line 6 M5 Stompbox Modeler up close video
Powerful multi-fx pedal with 100 sounds explained

DigiTech introduces its first ever amps
Seven new amps for guitar and bass

Marshall showcases new Class 5 head alongside updated combo
Combo features low power mode

Tech and DJ highlights

Roland Jupiter-80 video demo
Find out why it's a Jupiter and hear it in action

Novation Twitch video demo
Find out what makes Novation and Serato's new DJing controller tick

Yamaha MOX synthesisers video demo
Up close with the MOX 6 and MOX 8 workstations

Steinberg announces HALion 4 release
Sampler has "undergone a massive overhaul"

Avid announces Pro Tools MP 9
New software also available with M-Audio interfaces

Drum highlights

Yamaha DTX electronic drum kits revealed
On video: all the details of Yamaha's new kits

Pearl unleashes New Limited VBA Artisan kit
Two exclusive designs available

Pearl unveils Throne Thumper
Feel the beat through your seat

Pearl shows off new maple and birch kits
Four sets added to the Vision Series