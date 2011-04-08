Musikmesse 2011: Day three highlights

Day three of Musikmesse 2011 has allowed us time to get up-close with even more bits of exciting new gear.
We hit the Line 6 booth to get some hands-on video with their new POD HD and M5 Stompbox Modeler. We've been over to see Yamaha to check out their new range of MOX workstations and get the details on their DTX electronic drum kit range. Plus we've got a full video demo of Roland's Jupiter-80 synth.
We even found time to head over to the Fender stand to get photos of everything they've had on show. Lovely stuff.
Guitar and bass highlights
Blackstar HT-5R amp video demo
See and hear the new amp series in action
Line 6 POD HD up close video
A detailed look at the desktop multi-fx unit
The Fender stand in pictures
Pawn Shop Series, EVH Wolfgangs, Takamine acoustics and more
Line 6 M5 Stompbox Modeler up close video
Powerful multi-fx pedal with 100 sounds explained
DigiTech introduces its first ever amps
Seven new amps for guitar and bass
Marshall showcases new Class 5 head alongside updated combo
Combo features low power mode
Tech and DJ highlights
Roland Jupiter-80 video demo
Find out why it's a Jupiter and hear it in action
Novation Twitch video demo
Find out what makes Novation and Serato's new DJing controller tick
Yamaha MOX synthesisers video demo
Up close with the MOX 6 and MOX 8 workstations
Steinberg announces HALion 4 release
Sampler has "undergone a massive overhaul"
Avid announces Pro Tools MP 9
New software also available with M-Audio interfaces
Drum highlights
Yamaha DTX electronic drum kits revealed
On video: all the details of Yamaha's new kits
Pearl unleashes New Limited VBA Artisan kit
Two exclusive designs available
Pearl unveils Throne Thumper
Feel the beat through your seat
Pearl shows off new maple and birch kits
Four sets added to the Vision Series