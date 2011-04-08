Musikmesse 2011: Day three highlights

All the action from the show floor.

Day three of Musikmesse 2011 has allowed us time to get up-close with even more bits of exciting new gear.



We hit the Line 6 booth to get some hands-on video with their new POD HD and M5 Stompbox Modeler. We've been over to see Yamaha to check out their new range of MOX workstations and get the details on their DTX electronic drum kit range. Plus we've got a full video demo of Roland's Jupiter-80 synth.



We even found time to head over to the Fender stand to get photos of everything they've had on show. Lovely stuff.

Guitar and bass highlights

Blackstar HT-5R amp video demo

See and hear the new amp series in action

Line 6 POD HD up close video

A detailed look at the desktop multi-fx unit

The Fender stand in pictures

Pawn Shop Series, EVH Wolfgangs, Takamine acoustics and more

Line 6 M5 Stompbox Modeler up close video

Powerful multi-fx pedal with 100 sounds explained

DigiTech introduces its first ever amps

Seven new amps for guitar and bass

Marshall showcases new Class 5 head alongside updated combo

Combo features low power mode

Tech and DJ highlights

Roland Jupiter-80 video demo

Find out why it's a Jupiter and hear it in action

Novation Twitch video demo

Find out what makes Novation and Serato's new DJing controller tick

Yamaha MOX synthesisers video demo

Up close with the MOX 6 and MOX 8 workstations

Steinberg announces HALion 4 release

Sampler has "undergone a massive overhaul"

Avid announces Pro Tools MP 9

New software also available with M-Audio interfaces

Drum highlights

Yamaha DTX electronic drum kits revealed

On video: all the details of Yamaha's new kits

Pearl unleashes New Limited VBA Artisan kit

Two exclusive designs available

Pearl unveils Throne Thumper

Feel the beat through your seat

Pearl shows off new maple and birch kits

Four sets added to the Vision Series