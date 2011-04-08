Musikmesse 2011: Pearl unveils Throne Thumper

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Introducing the Throne Thumper from Pearl Drums.



Pearl partnered with ButtKicker to develop the ultimate low-end feel machine that attaches directly under any throne.

Powered by an included 200watt amp, your throne will vibrate in perfect sync with all the low-end thunder your kit puts out as you play.

Compatible with any electronic drumset and attachable to any throne. The Throne Thumper is equally at home vibing your kit's low frequencies to you as you practice, or letting you feel the bass player groove in a live show environment where hearing the other musicians is tough.

Music grooves harder when the drummer can feel his drums and really feel his band.

Recommended Retail Price: 331 Euro

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Pearl

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter