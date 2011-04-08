Musikmesse 2011: Pearl unleashes New Limited VBA Artisan kit

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Pearl is introducing two new Limited Edition VBA drumset exclusively for Europe. Vision VBA delivers full Pearl Birch quality in Artisan II finishes you'll have to see to believe.



Each VBA drumset is equipped with a special designed Artisan II finish by Pearl. The set comes with a 22x18 undrilled Bassdrum, 10x7" and 12x7" Toms, 14x12" and 16x14" Floor toms and a matching Birchply Snare drum. All will be complemented with our 890-Series Hardware Pack.

Based on the new Vision-family formula, VBA drumsets feature Birch Ply shells, a striking new Badge design, and rock solid drum hardware.

The two new finishes are very striking, whereby the #478 Snow Flava has curved stripes in a dazzling colour combination with white, yellow and silver, equipped with chrome drum hardware and a white Bass drum head.

Next to that, the #479 Racing Stripes are inspired by Muscle Car Striping, finished off in black and white, specially equipped with Black drum hardware and featuring a white Bass drum head.

The Racing Stripe kit will only be available in the UK and Scandinavia.

