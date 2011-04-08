Musikmesse 2011: Avid announces Pro Tools MP 9

MUSIKMESSE 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Avid today announced the availability of Pro Tools® MP 9, the latest version of the award-winning Pro Tools software, which enables M-Audio® hardware enthusiasts to harness professional-quality recording, editing, and mixing features in their home or project studios. Avid also announced all-new bundles that combine Pro Tools MP 9 software with select M-Audio interfaces to deliver industry-leading music creation solutions at an extraordinary value.

Pro Tools MP 9 leverages the same core functionality found in Avid's Pro Tools software, the top choice for music and audio professionals. New Pro Tools MP 9 features include Automatic Delay Compensation for great-sounding, phase-accurate mixes; and MP3 export capability, which enables users to easily share their creations with the world. Avid's Pro Tools MP 9 software will be offered standalone for use with select M-Audio interfaces, as well as in all-new, value-packed bundles with the M-Audio MobilePre, Fast Track® Pro or Fast Track Ultra interfaces, providing the essential tools that customers need to create professional-quality music.

Specifically designed to work with select Avid's M-Audio audio interfaces, Pro Tools MP 9 delivers a professional, stable platform intended for personal studio and mobile music creation. The software features:

Studio-standard composing, recording, MIDI sequencing, editing, and mixing features

Support for a wide variety of M-Audio hardware interfaces, providing robust, complete solutions that are easy to set up and use

48 simultaneous 24-bit mono or stereo tracks and up to 96 kHz fidelity, enabling rich, layered productions

Over 70 virtual instruments and effects plug-ins for creating and polishing professional-sounding mixes

Automatic Delay Compensation and MP3 export, delivering the most requested Pro Tools updates to Pro Tools MP 9 users

Session compatibility with professional Pro Tools studios around the world, facilitating collaboration.

"Avid's Pro Tools MP 9 and the new bundles represent the continued expansion of the Pro Tools product line, delivering solutions that customers have been asking for—at every price point," says JamesWoodburn, Avid Senior Product Manager. "Users at every level now have access to rock-solid, best-in-class recording solutions that provide everything they need to compose, record, edit, and mix their projects. From top-of-the-line professional Pro Tools | HD and HD Native systems, to Pro Tools 9 software and the new Mbox family solutions, and now Pro Tools MP 9 and bundles, professional-quality music creation has never been more accessible."

Pricing and availability

Pricing for Pro Tools MP 9 is $299.95, and upgrades are available to existing Pro Tools M-Powered™ users for $199.95. Pricing for Pro Tools MP 9 bundles begins at $329.95 for Pro Tools MP 9 + MobilePre, $399.95 for Pro Tools MP 9 + Fast Track Pro and $549.95 for Pro Tools + Fast Track Ultra. All prices USMSRP. All options will be available worldwide on May 16, 2011.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Avid

