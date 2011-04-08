Musikmesse 2011: Pearl shows off new maple and birch kits

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Pearl's Vision Series is now offering next-level perfection in 4 new Maple and Birch configurations and a selection of new premium colours and finishes.

Vision VML features 6ply Mapleply shells in beautiful high-gloss lacquer or Pearl's new ground-breaking Artisan II lacquer finishes. VML includes chrome hardware, wood bass drum hoops in matching finish and a wood snare drum in matching finish.

Vision VBL features 6ply 100% Birch Shells that deliver that studio-desired, naturally EQed sound characteristic of Birch. Available in super high-gloss lacquer finishes with chrome hardware, VBL comes with matching wood bass drum hoops and a Steel Sensitone Snare Drum with a chrome finish.

Vision VBA delivers full Pearl Birch quality in Artisan II finishes you'll have to see to believe. In Europe the VBA series will run as a limited edition and will be available in exclusive finishes for Europe only.

The shells are 6ply Birchply and come with matching wood hoops and a matching Birchply snare drum. Vision VB offers 6ply Birchply shells in premium high-gloss coverings like our new #49 Polished Chrome.

VB includes a matching Birchply snare drum, matching wood bass drum hoops, and is available with black or chrome hardware. The Vision Series has never looked more attractive.

All four of the new Vision Series configurations are available as full kits; VML and VBL are sold with 900 series Hardware, VBA and VB are sold with 890 series hardware.

