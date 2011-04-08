Musikmesse 2011: Steinberg announces HALion 4 release

PRESS RELEASE: Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today is proud to announce the release of its HALion 4 software. In its fourth incarnation, HALion has undergone a massive overhaul and shift to an entirely new virtual instrument, transforming to Steinberg's HALion 4 VST sampler and sound creation system: its premium sampling and mixing engine, the newly added virtual analog synthesis, the latest Virtual Studio Technology as well as ease of use yet depth of its countless features provide HALion with an inexorable force that will inspire and engage musicians, producers and sound designers alike.

HALion 4 offers both 32-bit and native 64-bit versions for Windows 7 and Mac OS X 10.6 and will be available in June from the Steinberg Online Shop and authorized Steinberg resellers for EUR 349*/GBP 295*. HALion 3 and HALion Sonic users will be able to purchase to HALion 4 for only EUR 99.99/GBP 84.70*.

Employed as standalone version or alternatively as VST plug-in, HALion 4 is a true masterpiece of technological advancements, offering a fully integrated sound design environment that exceeds professional demands by fusing sampler, synthesizer, mixing and an array of effects in one powerful VST instrument. Wrapped in a specifically optimized and eminently flexible interface, users can move, resize and group windows, create function tabs as well as save and restore entire window layouts. HALion 4 not only features quality tools of the likes of its unique morphing filter and FlexPhraser arpeggiator for intricate patterns, but also holds a total of 44 studio-grade effects that include the acclaimed REVerence convolution reverb with its comprehensive response library and compressors for high-dynamic audio processing of the vast sound library with over 1,600 sounds, including the complete HALion Sonic library plus exclusive HALion 4 content. HALion's state-of-the-art sampling, synthesis and mixing engine boasts pristine audio quality and equally introduces powerful signal routing options, such as an unlimited number of freely assignable buses per program and layer, 32 stereo output channels and 6-channel surround support. Another two of HALion's many advantages over using any other sampler are the implementation of VST 3.5 with its innovative Note Expression for editing expression data polyphonically and the enhanced MegaTrig tool for programming instrument articulations, varying playing styles and complex conditional triggering modules without the need for page-filling scripting code.

HALion 4 is compatible with major sample formats and integrates perfectly into any VST software. Seamless importing and mapping of sounds means that key range, velocity and root key parameter are extracted directly from the file name while sounds are mapped automatically, directly through drag-and-drop or conveniently through the Mapping Editor. Due to its integrative approach, HALion now allows users to instantly access any sound and FX parameters by assigning Quick Controls for full automation in Cubase, and Steinberg hardware featuring Advanced Integration technology allows for control of HALion control elements.

"HALion 4 is absolutely mind-blowing. Its amazing feature set together with its groundbreaking usability make HALion 4 the perfect choice for turning your creative vision into a reality. Said that, HALion may offer a deluge of tools, content and functionality, but we've seen to it that users will never lose the plot while working with it, thanks to the flexible GUI, rich and easily accessible features and its ultimate integration into VST software," comments Matthias Quellmann, product marketing manager for HALion.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Steinberg

