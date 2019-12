MUSIKMESSE 2017: While it's built around StudioLogic's Waldorf-derived Sledge engine and will feature an all-black Fatar keybed with aftertouch, the real story around the Hartmann 20 is its stunning industrial design and, let's face it, the €20,000 price.

It is, in short, a prohibitively expensive thing of beauty, largely milled from a single solid slab of aluminium.

We caught up with creator Axel Hartmann at Waldorf's stand and indulged ourselves with a good old-fashioned covet.