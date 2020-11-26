Get $400 off this mighty Markbass Combo amp at Guitar Center this Black Friday

With only a day to go until Black Friday, Guitar Center has unleashed some killer deals. Whether you’re after a new acoustic guitar , electric guitar or drum set , there’s something on offer for you in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale . For bass players, this particular deal is pretty epic - the Markbass CM102P 2x10” combo amp has a cool $400 knocked off the usual price.

Markbass has quickly become a benchmark for quality in the bass amp world. Founded in 2001, they are best known for their lightweight, portable amps. After working closely with influential artists like Marcus Miller, Joe Dart and Michael League, we have started to see Markbass amps on stages closer to home.

Markbass CMD102P 2x10 Bass amp: $1,199.99 , now $799.99

The Markbass CMD102P is a tilt-back bass combo that features a built in Little Mark II preamp to help beef up your bass tone. The 4-band EQ allows you to shape your tone any way you want, and the two 10” neodymium speakers provide plenty of power to settle in the mix perfectly. Guitar Center have done bass players a huge favour this Black Friday, by knocking off a generous $400. View Deal

The CMD102P is a versatile and practical amp. Not only does it offer a jack input capable of dealing with both passive and active basses, but also features an extra XLR input for use with double bass pickups. Neutrik speakon outputs ensure you don’t lose any signal when using an extension cab, and Markbass has even included an effects loop, to maintain the clean and precise tone that Markbass are famous for.

The Little Mark II takes that versatility even further, providing 500W at 4 ohms or 300W at 8 ohms, which is still more than enough for most venues. The 4-band EQ spans a whole spectrum of frequencies, which makes dialling in the perfect tone as easy as twiddling a few dials.

The cab is made from high-grade, multi-ply poplar which has been sealed internally, meaning that you won’t suffer any loss of resonance or sound quality. The angled design of the cabinet allows you to use it both tilted back as a floor monitor, or vertical as a more traditional amp. Having these options can be a real life saver, as you can have more control over the spread of your sound.

With two 10” neodymium speakers dealing with the bulk of the heavy lifting, and a piezo tweeter taking care of the high end, you needn’t worry about note clarity from the CMD102P. The speakers are custom made for Markbass, so your tone is in safe hands.

