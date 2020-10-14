Get a slice of Yamaha's Session Cake for less than half price in these amazing Prime Day portable mixer deals

Prime Day has thrown up some great last-minute deals and have we got a cracking offer for you?! The Yamaha Session Cake portable mixers have been reduced by over half price, so be sure to bag yourself a bargain before the curtain draws on Amazon's two-day deal-fest.
Both the Session Cake SC-01 and SC-02 mixers are on offer and each one is the ideal companion to any musician looking to collaborate in a live, studio or rehearsal environment.
Each model allows you to connect multiple sound sources, connect with other Session Cake mixers and control your own mixes.
The SC-01 comes with one input (standard TR, Hi-Z 1/4"), headphone output (stereo 3.5mm), two chain ports (stereo 3.5mm) and an aux input (4-pole 3.5mm).
The SC-02 builds on the '01 with an added microphone input (XLR), left (mono) and right TR/Hi-Z inputs and the same headphone output (stereo 3.5mm), two chain ports (stereo 3.5mm) and an aux input (4-pole 3.5mm) from the SC-01.
Yamaha Session Cake mixer deals
Yamaha Session Cake SC-01 |
$58.21 $24.99
Save $33.22 (57%) on the portable, battery-powered SC-01 mixer from Yamaha, designed to connect with other Session Cake mixers as you jam with friends. The discount will be taken at checkout.View Deal
Yamaha Session Cake SC-02 |
$71.43 $34.99
Save $36.44 (51%) on the portable, battery-powered SC-02 mixer from Yamaha, designed to connect with other Session Cake mixers as you jam with friends. The discount will be taken at checkout.View Deal
