Drum heroes week on MusicRadar

This week we are doffing our caps to the great and the even greater of the drum world, as we kick off Drum heroes week.
We've got Ronnie Vannucci on why he loves John Bonham, Deap Vally's Julie Edwards discussing her Keith Moon obsession, and Mike Miley of Rival Sons on the drummers that shaped his playing.
There are also interviews with bonafide heroes like Neil Peart, Stewart Copeland and Ian Paice. Plus, Brian Downey, Bill Ward, Joey Kramer and more on their bands' biggest hits. And that's just for starters.
To keep tabs on everything that's going on, keep checking back on MusicRadar this week, as we'll be adding new interviews to the list below every day.
Drum heroes week
- Ronnie Vannucci on John Bonham
- Brian Downey talks Don't Believe A Word
- The secret weapons of the modern drum hero
- Neil Peart interview
- Deap Vally's Julie Edwards on her Keith Moon obsession
- Bill Ward on Black Sabbath
- Buddy Rich's greatest drum battles
- Mike Portnoy talks playing, personality and prog!
- Ian Paice interview
- Free's Simon Kirke on Wishing Well
- Mike Miley talks Tony Williams, Buddy Rich and more
- Dan Flint on Travis Barker
- Clive Burr recalls Run To The Hills
- Billy Rymer on Carl Palmer
- Stewart Copeland talks stick work, snappy snare and reggae beats
- Gojira's Mario Duplantier on Lars Ulrich
- Aerosmith's Joey Kramer recalls a classic hit
- Travis Barker talks pop punk, hip hop and marching band
- Fugazi's Brendan Canty
- Sound like Bonham!
- Keith Carlock
- Moe Tucker
- Kenney Jones
- Topper Headon
- Mel Gaynor
- Brad Wilk