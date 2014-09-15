Drum heroes week: Neil Peart

Since he joined Rush back in 1975, Neil Peart has been the poster boy for prog – disciplined, metronomic and powerful. Nearly 40 years on and he and the world’s foremost power trio are still pushing themselves and breaking new ground.

Neil’s first role model for drumming excellence was Gene Krupa, and at 13 Neil convinced his parents to let him take lessons, but he had to wait to play real drums.“My parents gave me lessons, sticks and a pad,” he says. “They said, ‘If you do this and practise every week for a year then you get drums.’ That’s still what I tell parents. Get [your kids] sticks and a practice pad and lessons and if they do it for a year then they’re serious, then get them drums. A lot of them look at it like a toy these days. I’ve talked to parents who’ve said, ‘I don’t want them to get that serious, it’s just for a toy.’ I’m like, ‘A drumset – a TOY?!’ It’s hard not to get irate about that because it’s been the focus of my life.”