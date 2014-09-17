Drum heroes week: Ian Paice

“The first track we laid down – and the last to be finished – was ‘Smoke On The Water’, before we knew what it was going to be called. That was done in the ballroom of the Grand Hotel in Montreux, right by the lake. There was no sound-proofing and we were recording at night, a hell of a racket! We just got the track down before the cops broke in, we had roadies holding the door shut with them pounding on the door!

“We were to record in the Casino which was closing for the winter. The last concert [4 December] was Frank Zappa and we went along to see the show and some guy took a flare gun into a place that was decked out like a Polynesian island with artificial palm trees and coconuts! He decided to shoot it into the ceiling which went up like a perfectly-built bonfire. Zappa was magnificent – he said nobody panic and then jumped through the window behind him! Within minutes it was an inferno, flames hundreds of feet in the air. Back at the hotel Roger [Glover] and Ian [Gillan] saw this pall of smoke drifting across Lake Geneva and I think it was Roger who said “smoke on the water”. Ian wrote it down and by the time it was finished it was the last track.”