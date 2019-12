Our Drums Heroes Week would, of course, not be complete without a tip of our hat to the man that is still considered by drummers the world over as the greatest ever - Buddy Rich.

In honour the ultimate drum hero we've picked out some of our favourite Buddy Rich drum battles. Just sit back and enjoy this little lot.

Buddy and Gene Krupa

Buddy and Jerry Lee Lewis

Buddy and Animal (aka Ronnie Verrell!)

Buddy and Louie Bellson

Buddy and Elvin Jones and Art Blakey

Buddy and Ed Shaughnessy