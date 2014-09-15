Drum heroes week: The secret weapons of your favourite drummers

Take a look behind Bosnian Rainbows drummer Deantoni Parks’ kit and one thing will definitely stand out – the keyboard! This has one hell of an impact on Parks’ playing, as it means that he can often only play one handed.

The challenge of playing with just one stick in his left hand is one that Deantoni clearly relishes. “You’re forced to do a lot of things you’d do with two sticks with one. My left hand is faster than most guys’ both hands together so for me conceptually, take away a stick, you’re not going to miss it,” he says. “It means I can play additional parts to help the song. Most drummers or musicians aren’t interested in that.

They are usually trying to find a way for themselves to be shown and respected. I feel like I’ve already gotten the respect of these people and that’s all that I need. I don’t need to prove that I can play fast. I’ve already done that. To me it’s not respectful to the modern day where drumming is to just go out there and play a solo. So what? What are you thinking? That’s what people want to know. What’s your process? It’s very intellectual. It’s not a dumb jock thing. I hate to put athletes down but it’s not just putting a ball in a hole, it’s so much more advanced than that yet people of the world look at athletes in a higher regard than they do artists. What are you going to do?”