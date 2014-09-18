Drum heroes week: Stewart Copeland

“At first I started writing material for the group, until we discovered that Sting was an incredible songwriter, so I backed off. Great songs were coming out one after the other, so who could argue? Of course, I can remember when we first recorded ‘Roxanne’ and ‘Walking On The Moon’, but to be honest I can’t now really remember what it was like in the studio or quite how we put them together.

“The whole memory thing kind of got finished and punctuated when I did my movie about The Police, Everyone Stares. That kind of put a full stop

on the end of the whole ‘first time around’ Police experience. I thought to myself, ‘That was it, done and dusted.’ But that was exactly the point when Sting phoned. The film wasn’t even a walk down memory lane. It was just tidying up a garage full of memories. Even though it was about my old band it was so long ago that it could have been someone else’s band. There is some really fascinating footage that stands up on its own and that’s what excited me as a filmmaker, but not as the participant in an adventure. When Sting called, The Police was, by then, something I’d completely forgotten about. It could just as easily have been Jimmy Page calling and asking me to play with Led Zeppelin.”