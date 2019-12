"So, when I’m on tour, I like to be in the mind frame where anything I think of in my head while I’m playing I can pull off. I’m not like, ‘Oh s**t, I’m going to try this for the first time tonight and I don’t know how it’s going to work out.’ I change my fills every night. I improvise. But I’m not going to confuse [Blink-182 bandmates] Mark or Tom or throw anyone off. I just try to get to a place where I can pull off whatever idea I have in my head. I think that’s the win-win. That’s the ultimate goal, to be able to pull off what you want to play without really thinking about it.”