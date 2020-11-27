CLA EchoSphere: Waves’ free Black Friday VST plugin is a slap delay and plate reverb from Chris Lord-Alge

We knew it was coming, and now Waves has dropped its free Black Friday plugin: CLA EchoSphere. Designed in collaboration with master mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge, this combines his favourite slap delay and plate reverb.

EchoSphere promises to replicate CLA’s settings from two of his favourite hardware units. You get dedicated faders for each effect - Slap and Plate - so that you can combine them to taste. They can be used either in parallel or with the delay sent to the reverb, as Lord-Alge does when he wants to create his trademark lead vocal sound.

It’s not just vocals that you can use EchoSphere on, though - try it on any element that you want to make stand out in the mix (a guitar solo or synth lead, for example).

You can download CLA Echosphere for free in VST/AU/AAX formats from the Waves website (email address required). Also be sure to check out Waves' great Black Friday plugin deals - you can save 60% using the code BF60.

