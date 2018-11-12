Black Friday guitar deal: save big on Positive Grid plugins and apps

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Positive Grid is responsible for some of our favourite plugins and apps of recent years, and now the California co has announced big discounts in the run-up to Black Friday.

Chief among the plugin deals is $50 off BIAS FX Std (now $49), BIAS FX Pro (now $149), BIAS Pedal Distortion (now $49) and BIAS Pedal Delay (now $49), while the Pro Series Compressor and Pro Series EQ are $50 off at $49 apiece.

Apps are also discounted, with JamUp Pro, Final Touch and X Drummer all available for $10, which is 50% off.

Oh, and if you act before 14 November, you can secure a $40 discount off BIAS Amp 2 Elite - one of this year’s guitar modelling highlights - using the code BA2ELITE20. Noice!

Save big on Positive Grid plugins and apps