Get an early Black Friday bargain with a gigantic 84% off JST's Misha Mansoor Toneforge guitar amp sim plugin

Black Friday guitar deals: Periphery and Horizon Devices founder Misha Mansoor knows plenty about tone and production, so when he collaborated with Joey Sturgis Tones on the Toneforge amp plugin we know it was going to be special. What we didn't know is it would also be one of the greatest pre Black Friday music deals we've seen.

It's just been reduced a huge 84% over at Plugin Boutique , down from $149 / £112 to just $19 / £17.14… that's an unbelievable deal!

Toneforge Misha Mansoor amp simulator: save 84% A massive reduction on Misha Mansoor's acclaimed signature amp sim software with Joey Sturgis Tones that brings it down from $149 / £112 to just $19 / £17.14. View Deal

Toneforge Misha Mansoor is an audio plugin developed from Misha Mansoor's stunning signature guitar sounds.

Designed by Joey Sturgis Tones and Mansoor of Periphery, Toneforge will take any direct input guitar signal all the way to fully mixed guitar tone with unique all-in-one design.

(Image credit: JST)

Features

Three-Channel amp with unique "infinity" gain knob that morphs the tone stack in levels as you increase the gain

Built-in virtual model of Horizon Devices Precision Drive Pedal

Amp features insane amounts of detail control such as Harmonics, Compression, Saturation, "Purr" and more for crafting your own signature tone

JST Matched Cab - a perfectly paired set of cabs to match each amp mode, curated by Joey Sturgis

Robust cab room including a private selection of Misha's speaker and cab collection and built-in IR loader for external Impulse Responses

Three incredible effects pedals developed to Misha's exacting standards

Mixing tools built in for all-in-one tone-crafting and mixing

Misha Mansoor Toneforge compatible with Windows 7+ / Mac OS X 10.6.8+ VST2, VST3, RTAS, AU, AAX - 32 & 64 bit