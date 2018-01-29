Best of NAMM 2018: MusicRadar awards

Okay, we didn't spend much time looking at the new woodwind instruments and music stands - there's always next year - but from a guitar, hi-tech and drums perspective, we'd like to think that we saw as much as anyone out in Anaheim.

There was certainly plenty to see, too, but which new products won the show? We asked our team of experts to ponder that question and come up with some answers: here are the winners of MusicRadar's hotly contested NAMM 2018 awards.